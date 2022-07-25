Notable Neighbor Jennifer Alvarado: Singer-songwriter talks music, her latest release, recovery ministry

Singer-songwriter Jennifer Alvarado, 37, describes her music as country sensibility with a pop current running through it.

“Because I love so many genres of music, there are elements of pop, classic rock, even blues. But at the heart of it, it’s country,” she said.

Alvarado is a graduate of Hickory High School and Lenoir-Rhyne University. After marrying her husband in 2012, she moved to Vale, where they live with their cat, Isabella, and their dog, Toby.

Alvarado was named ‘’One to Watch’’ by the Nashville Songwriters Association in 2021 and 2022. She has won several awards, including “2021 Country Artist of the Year” by Indie Star Radio and is currently nominated for five International Singer Songwriter Association awards, according to the ISSA website.

Alvarado said she strives to help people with addictions through her music and faith.

“Success stories in recovery ministry bring me the greatest joy,” Alvarado said. “To see someone come back from their rock bottom and then be able to use their own experience to motivate and encourage someone else.”

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What inspired you to make music?

I started writing songs when I was around 4 years old on my Fisher Price tape recorder.

I have always loved music. I was enamored by Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and others. From the time I realized singing was an actual career, that’s what I set my mind on doing.

What kind of music do you make?

I released my first album, “Hello Life,” in 2015. It was a contemporary Christian album. During the pandemic, I began releasing county pop music.

I released my first country extended play, called “Playing with Fire,” in April 2021.

I am currently working on my latest country pop project titled “Songbird.” I am releasing it as a two-part project. Part one was released on Sunday, July 24.

How do you feel when you perform?

I love connecting with people. Because I am introverted, the music helps me connect on a different level. It takes away the awkwardness I sometimes feel when having a straight conversation.

I love telling stories through the music, and there’s nothing greater than having people sing along with you.

What is your songwriting process?

Every song is different. For the most part, I start with a hook, either a lyric I cannot get out of my mind or a melody. From there, it’s like putting together a puzzle. Sometimes the entire concept of the song changes as you write.

I have sat down to write an emotional processing song and instead I write a fun, upbeat anthem. I no longer try to manipulate the writing process and simply see what the song leads to.

What are your other passions?

My passion outside of music is recovery ministry. I started volunteering with a Celebrate Recovery back in 2013 and later became a worship leader for the ministry.

I’ve helped with several Celebrate Recovery ministries in the area.

While I was working at Safe Harbor in the community center, I saw the need to start a 12-step program for the participants.

We began the Thrive Recovery Group in March 2021. After leaving Safe Harbor in July 2021 to pursue my music full-time, I remained with the group as the volunteer lead.

I’ve always had a heart for ministry and finding areas and ways to serve. I spent a lot of my high school and college days volunteering with different area organizations. Programs, like Leadership 2000, exposed me to the nonprofit sectors in the community, and I’ve always gravitated toward those organizations.

What motivates you?

Helping others. One of my main goals with my music is to be a voice for the voiceless. I remember growing up; I was the introverted, shy kid that always felt like the outsider.

I found comfort and identity in many of the songs I listened to. It felt like someone finally understood me. I want to be that for someone else. I think it is very easy to feel alone in this world, so I’ve always felt like my purpose for being here is to be that friend to someone.

I want to be remembered for being authentic and for being a friend.

What is the greatest challenge you had to overcome?

I started dealing with severe performance anxiety when I was around 11. For several years, I would go to audition or even to sing and nothing would come out.

My voice teacher helped. However, I still suffered panic attacks and fear for years following. I am a perfectionist, so I had to change my way of thinking about situations before I was ever able to combat the performance anxiety.

I still have it on occasion, but now it is almost a reminder that this is still important to me, instead of being a hindrance.