Notable Neighbor Jeff Swagger: Retiring state trooper says job is more than crash scenes, drug busts

After 21 years working as a state trooper, it’s difficult for Jeffrey Swagger to recall many details from the various collisions he has responded to throughout his career.

But one thing stands out over all those years: The times he had to let family members know a loved one died in a crash.

“I may not remember all the specifics of the crash from years ago and I’ve got to look and pull out the report and the pictures to kind of get into those details but I do remember when I see that person’s name, I can remember which family member I told, where I told them and the support we were able to offer them afterwards,” Swagger said.

Swagger’s days of making those notifications will soon be over. The 47-year-old trooper will be retiring at the end of this month.

Though he is now retiring as a law enforcement officer, Swagger’s original dream from the time he was 5 years old was to work in a different public safety field: firefighting

He fulfilled that dream, starting out as a volunteer firefighter at 16 and going on to work as a paid firefighter in Wilson and Gastonia before leaving the fire service for the Highway Patrol.

In his retirement from law enforcement, Swagger’s plans including working as a firearms instructor, teaching Basic Law Enforcement Training courses at Catawba Valley Community College and spending more time with family.

Swagger recently reflected on his careers as a firefighter and state trooper. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On his time as a firefighter:

I loved the fire service. I enjoyed being in the station, working with other firefighters, hanging out between calls, training and all the elements of that.

Fire scenes are always interesting. Running into a burning building when everyone else is running out, that’s not a natural thing to do most of the times. But there is an excitement level in that and you just rely on your training and experience. And again, I worked with many other great professionals.

I was blessed to come out of quite a few different situations and be unharmed.

I was involved in several rescues throughout my career as a firefighter and again that can be obviously a very rewarding time.

I can remember locating someone in a smoke-filled bedroom while the house was on fire and myself and my other firefighters went in and were able to pull them out. They were unconscious when they were pulled out but we were able to get medical attention to them and they were able to survive that situation.

And then there’s times where we weren’t able to get in there soon enough and you’re always wishing and hoping there would have been a different outcome.

On why he chose to be a state trooper:

The only law enforcement I was interested in was to be a state trooper because I had interacted with state troopers on those crash scenes and different situations and just was always drawn to their professionalism and the way they carried themselves on collision scenes and other emergencies. Those black and silver cars, I was always just drawn to that and the uniform.

Then I had some friends along the way that were state troopers so I had a little bit of insight through conversations with them about what the job was about and what that looked like.

I also appreciate the autonomous nature of working as a trooper.

In the fire service, I loved being in the fire station working with the other firefighters but also, as a trooper, I enjoyed the ability to pull out of my driveway and choose if I want to turn right or left to begin patrolling that day.

On what he is proudest of in his career:

I was proud to become an instructor.

I looked forward to having that opportunity and I became an instructor in firearms, rapid deployment, also known as active threat or active shooter response, and then other things such as Taser and electronic control devices, CPR.

So a lot of different areas that I’ve been involved with and that’s given me a lot of opportunities outside of just what’s going on right here in Catawba County. We’re within Troop F and we have 10 counties so we have approximately 155 sworn members throughout our 10 counties.

Myself and the other instructors locally are responsible for their yearly firearms training, qualifications, in-service requirements.

So that’s given me the ability to interact with a lot of troopers throughout our area and get to know troopers on a more personal basis where I would not have that same opportunity otherwise.

On some of his favorite experiences during his career:

I know I’ve used this several times but ‘blessed,’ that’s a big word because I know I’ve been blessed in my career, I’ve been blessed with a lot of opportunities, a lot of unique experiences.

Any time I’ve been involved in a presidential motorcade, that’s always a unique experience. Also when dignitaries have travelled into Catawba County for special events or they’re passing through and then also other places in the state I’ve been assigned to go work special events, whether that be in Raleigh or Asheville.

Many times we will get to meet (the dignitaries) and they’ll often ask for a photo opportunity with the law enforcement officers that are being assigned to the event, so that’s been special to get to do that.

Mike Pence, former vice president, got to meet him. Mike Pompeo, former secretary of state, those are some of the ones that immediately come to mind as some of the more special events.

I’ve been able to do things I never thought I would have experienced because the profession is much more than just going out every day and making traffic stops and investigating crashes and responding to help disabled motorists.

There’s many other facets that the Highway Patrol is involved in and that’s what has surprised me the most and surprised me that I’ve been able to be involved in much of that.