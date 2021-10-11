Notable Neighbor Jeff Acolia: Mountain climber reflects on treacherous trips, triumphant moments

We woke up to the sun and one of the New Zealanders with that crazy accent was like, “Ah, the sun. It’s a wonderful thing.” And yes, it was. It was our saving grace for sure.

On his favorite climbing experience:Probably my favorite climb was the Matterhorn.

I tried it twice. First time, we got blown off. They wouldn’t let you go up. So I had to leave the country and then several years later I went back.

In that trip, I was with a team of six guys, I think. We were going to go up three on a rope and three on a rope.

Well, I got stuck with this kid that didn’t have a lot of experience and he was totally out of shape.

So the idea was, they were going to put him in the middle, the guide was going to be in the lead and me on the end.

Somehow, they drew sticks and I got the kid. And I was really annoyed. I said, “I came all the way back here for this. This isn’t going to work.”

So that climb starts about 2 in the morning. We (traveled for a little bit) and the kid miraculously says, “I can’t do this.”

(The guide) took the kid back. He came back. The other group was way ahead of me.