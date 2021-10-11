Notable Neighbor Jeff Acolia: Mountain climber reflects on treacherous trips, triumphant moments

From the beginning, Jeff Acolia, 67, has been drawn to heights.
“My father used to always say when I was … 3 or 4 years old, they left a ladder on the side of the house,” Acolia said. “Couldn’t find me and there I was up on the roof.”
Acolia, a retired tax assessor and real estate professional from New Jersey, who moved to the Hickory area, has devoted much of his life to climbing some of the world’s tallest peaks.
His penchant for adventure has taken him to all seven continents. By his own estimate, he’s climbed more than a million feet when all his trips are tallied.
Acolia recently discussed some of his most memorable climbing experiences, including a particularly dangerous climbing experience in New Zealand and the time he got caught up in a coup in the Soviet Union during a trip to climb Europe’s tallest mountain.
The following responses have been edited for length and clarity.
On his scariest
climbing experience:(Mount Aspiring) is probably the scariest and closest to death, I guess I’ve ever been. It’s in New Zealand.
When we got to the top, if you look where New Zealand sits in the middle of the ocean, the storms just bash across that island like it’s nothing. We got up on the very top of this thing and it was a matter of minutes when we were engulfed by a complete whiteout.
We couldn’t find our way off the top, couldn’t find our tracks. We were literally, with ice axes and crampons, digging in, going around this thing trying to find where our route was and thank God we ended up finding it.
It didn’t get any better as the night progressed because we had to go back across all the broken glacier.
So it’s an area that’s filled with crevices and we had to cross it to get over to this side where our camp was. In the night and when there’s whiteouts, you couldn’t see and we didn’t know where we were going. Underneath of that, you can hear a roaring river going so if you fell through, that was the end of it.
We got to the other side, got up to our camp.
Now its nighttime. We had our head lamps on and when we hit the head lamps on our camp, our camp was ravaged by these birds.
They’re like a parakeet bird but they’re almost 2 to 3 feet high. They’re very strong mountain birds in New Zealand. They ripped our camp apart. They ripped apart our sleeping bags, our food.
So we got back beat to hell from this climb and battered from being out in the elements, soaking wet. Come back and we’ve got no food, we’ve got no sleeping bags. So we literally grabbed what we could. We all kind of huddled together, got in these half ripped bags and sat the night out.
We woke up to the sun and one of the New Zealanders with that crazy accent was like, “Ah, the sun. It’s a wonderful thing.” And yes, it was. It was our saving grace for sure.
On his favorite climbing experience:Probably my favorite climb was the Matterhorn.
I tried it twice. First time, we got blown off. They wouldn’t let you go up. So I had to leave the country and then several years later I went back.
In that trip, I was with a team of six guys, I think. We were going to go up three on a rope and three on a rope.
Well, I got stuck with this kid that didn’t have a lot of experience and he was totally out of shape.
So the idea was, they were going to put him in the middle, the guide was going to be in the lead and me on the end.
Somehow, they drew sticks and I got the kid. And I was really annoyed. I said, “I came all the way back here for this. This isn’t going to work.”
So that climb starts about 2 in the morning. We (traveled for a little bit) and the kid miraculously says, “I can’t do this.”
(The guide) took the kid back. He came back. The other group was way ahead of me.
I was like, “They let me loose.” So it was me and the guide, who was an excellent climber. We passed the other group. We just flew up that thing.
On getting stuck during the 1991 Soviet coup during a climbing trip:None of the news was right. They said they killed Gorbachev, they said that they had Moscow surrounded.
Now, we had to go back to Moscow to fly out of there. So we were like, “What do we do?” There was 12 of us there and we actually split because six of us wanted to hike through the Caucasus Mountains into Turkey to get out that way.
I was like, “I’m beat after climbing (Mount Elbrus).” The guys, six of them were going to hike through and come out in Turkey and then we decided, “I ain’t doing that. My legs are beat.”
We bought a bus. The guy that owned the bus, we said, “We’ll pay you for the bus in case anything happens to it. We’ll pay you for the services if you take us to the border — storm the border, we’ll drive it through the border. Whatever to get us out of here.”
After a few days, the TVs came back on saying everything was over so we were able to fly back to Moscow and participate in the celebrations.
They lined up all the trolley cars to stop the tanks from getting to where the government was. The Lenin statue, they pulled down. It’s just a very historical point in time that I happened to (witness).
A few days (after) that, we flew back to the states.