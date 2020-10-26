Notable Neighbor: Jean Pitts puts community love into work

Jean Pitts is not one to lounge her day away or sit idly by — even after retirement.
Her retirement in 2002 from Corning after 40 years of work there didn’t last long. Almost immediately she was ready to get back out to work and be back in her community.
“I really didn’t like staying at home. I guess you could say I'm not a real homebody,” Pitts said. “I just did not like the day in day out with no schedule. It just didn't really appeal to me too much.”
So she was quick to find a job. For a few years she was receptionist for Catawba Country Club. When she decided she wanted to work less, a position with the Chamber of Catawba County caught her eye — Visitor Information Center manager and receptionist. There, she shined.
Using her love of Catawba County — where she was born, raised and has lived her life — Pitts spent 14 years tempting others to join her in finding the best in the county and enjoying all its perks. Now, she’s retiring again, but her love for her county won’t leave her.
Pitts spent her days helping tourists find the best places to visit and, mainly, helping potential residents learn why they should move to Catawba County, she said.
“I’m a people person and I love to talk,” Pitts said. “I love to be able to represent Catawba County.”
She jokes that she may have done her job a little too well.
“Catawba County has grown tremendously in the 14 years I’ve been at the chamber. All you have to do is look at the traffic,” Pitts said with a laugh. “I may have oversold the area.”
Pitts remembers even the earliest people she helped convince to move to the area. A retired couple came in to the visitor center her first summer working there and she helped them find some parts of the county to admire. The next year, they were back again, and Pitts remembered them.
“She said we just love this area, we just love it and now we’re trying to find a home here,” Pitts said. “I told them the areas I prefer, and they bought a home in my area right in Mountain View. … That gives you a feeling of pride, it really does, to be a representative of the county and tell people why you should move here.”
Pitts has lured people from New York to Florida and young professionals to retirees. One thing she’s observed is that many of them stay, she said.
“I will tell you honestly, I have talked to very few people after they moved here who did not love it,” she said.
Pitts keeps up with the growing community by talking to people, being involved or sometimes just taking a walk around downtown Hickory.
Her retirement this month doesn’t mean her community involvement will stop. Just as it didn’t start with her involvement with the chamber.
Pitts stays involved with civic groups, was a charter member of the Catawba County Republican Women’s Club, sits on a regional board that handles complaints in the event of a military draft, worked on election polls and volunteers with nonprofits, which she hopes to do more of once the pandemic is over.
One of her shining achievements, Pitts said, was the Mountain View recreation center in the late 1970s. She was among a group of three who led the charge to get a recreation center built. She spoke with legislators, formed a board, raised money and applied for grant money.
Now she can sit on her front porch and through the woods across the street see the lights from the baseball fields and the recreation center.
“I still look at that and I can’t believe we had the guts to do this. We started with nothing and the 12 people who were on our board were able to build a facility like this,” Pitts said. “I hear the snap of the bat and it just gives me a feeling of pride.”
Pitts believes others can learn from her drive and love of community.
“I do believe that people, if they have a talent and they see a need, then they should apply themselves,” Pitts said. “I just think that’s something that a person should do.”
