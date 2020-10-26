Notable Neighbor: Jean Pitts puts community love into work

She jokes that she may have done her job a little too well.

“Catawba County has grown tremendously in the 14 years I’ve been at the chamber. All you have to do is look at the traffic,” Pitts said with a laugh. “I may have oversold the area.”

Pitts remembers even the earliest people she helped convince to move to the area. A retired couple came in to the visitor center her first summer working there and she helped them find some parts of the county to admire. The next year, they were back again, and Pitts remembered them.

“She said we just love this area, we just love it and now we’re trying to find a home here,” Pitts said. “I told them the areas I prefer, and they bought a home in my area right in Mountain View. … That gives you a feeling of pride, it really does, to be a representative of the county and tell people why you should move here.”

Pitts has lured people from New York to Florida and young professionals to retirees. One thing she’s observed is that many of them stay, she said.

“I will tell you honestly, I have talked to very few people after they moved here who did not love it,” she said.