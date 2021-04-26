Notable Neighbor Jack Burns took his faith internationally as a missionary

A cantata is a presentation of vocal composition with instrumental accompaniment. It typically involves a choir. It was at the second church during another cantata where Burns felt God speaking to him. “People around me said they could’ve heard me weeping from four blocks away,” Burns said.

“I knew Jesus in my mind, but I didn’t know Him in my heart,” Burns continued. “Once my heart knew Him, everything changed. My wants and desires changed — I wanted to serve the Lord.”

Fast forward to today, 78-year-old Burns and wife Janet live in Taylorsville. They attend Three Forks Baptist Church. “(The church) has been sending people to Russia for the past 24 years on mission, and with the exception of last year, I’ve been with them 10 years in a row,” Burns said.

The couple is also involved in the International Mission Board (IMB) ministry. They often attend conventions to share their story with others.

In an effort to share his journey in the Christian faith, Burns also wrote a memoir about his life titled, “Out of the Darkness and into His Light.” If you’d like to learn more about Burns’ journey, his memoir can be found on Amazon and www.westbowpress.com.

On how missionary work changed his perspective of the world: