Notable Neighbor Jack Burns took his faith internationally as a missionary

Some call missionary work a sacrifice. Jack Burns doesn’t see it that way.
“Being a missionary wasn’t a sacrifice — it was a calling,” Burns said. “We didn’t ask to do this, but we were willing to go where God wanted us to be.”
For the past few decades, Burns and his wife Janet traveled across the world leading people to Christ and establishing churches wherever they went. They traveled to Brazil, Romania, South Korea, and Africa to name a few.
“Janet and I have started 46 churches,” said Burns. “I’ve been in 17 nations to tell my story. I got to help baptize 4,254 new believers in the army of South Korea — now that was a God-awesome thing, there.”
Burns was born in Hickory, then lived in eastern North Carolina before returning to the Hickory area later in life. He got his start in Christian ministry later in life. At age 42, he began his Protestant journey and married Janet. He finished seminary by age 51. The couple went on their first missionary assignment in 1997 to Brazil.
Prior to this, Burns was a Jehovah’s Witness. “I was raised as a Jehovah’s Witness, and was active in it for over 30 years,” Burns said. “I lost things when I left — including a marriage of 22 years.”
Burns said his life changed in 1984 after visiting two churches. “My son and daughter had been going to a Baptist church and singing, and they invited me to go to a Christmas cantata. I didn’t know what a cantata was, but I love music. So I went,” Burns said.
A cantata is a presentation of vocal composition with instrumental accompaniment. It typically involves a choir. It was at the second church during another cantata where Burns felt God speaking to him. “People around me said they could’ve heard me weeping from four blocks away,” Burns said.
“I knew Jesus in my mind, but I didn’t know Him in my heart,” Burns continued. “Once my heart knew Him, everything changed. My wants and desires changed — I wanted to serve the Lord.”
Fast forward to today, 78-year-old Burns and wife Janet live in Taylorsville. They attend Three Forks Baptist Church. “(The church) has been sending people to Russia for the past 24 years on mission, and with the exception of last year, I’ve been with them 10 years in a row,” Burns said.
The couple is also involved in the International Mission Board (IMB) ministry. They often attend conventions to share their story with others.
In an effort to share his journey in the Christian faith, Burns also wrote a memoir about his life titled, “Out of the Darkness and into His Light.” If you’d like to learn more about Burns’ journey, his memoir can be found on Amazon and www.westbowpress.com.
On how missionary work changed his perspective of the world:
In every country we were the foreigners and immigrants who had to learn the culture of the people. We also studied the language so we could communicate with them. The food was different but awesome and the temperature was Celsius and sometimes the time of the season was opposite from the U.S.
Advice he gives to others feeling called to be a missionary:
Be sure it is God’s will for your life and go by faith in the Word of God. There is no age limit to serving Jesus Christ as an Acts 1:8 follower of Jesus Christ.
On the message he hopes others take from his life’s work:
I only began to live as a born-again follower of my Lord Jesus Christ which included living for Him. With the Lord in my heart I learned how to love others, to forgive others, and to tell people how Jesus can change your heart and your life.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.