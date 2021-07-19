Notable Neighbor Jacinto Saenz doesn’t just play video games for fun

Since before my streaming took off, I've always wanted to help people. Even when I myself didn't have much, I would do whatever I can to help someone else in need. I always had an idea where if we can all work together, we can achieve great things. About five years ago, I tried bringing people together to help those in need. It didn't work out as I thought it would, so I gave up. At the beginning of this year when I felt like I had everything I needed in life, I decided to rebirth my old ideas. I then used my platform and the position I was in to bring those ideas to life.

On his work with the Hickory Soup Kitchen:

After doing some volunteer work with the Hickory Soup Kitchen and seeing how caring and loving the staff was, I knew it would be a great organization to work with. Roughly, I make between $1,500-$2,000 monthly from streaming, which is what I put towards the Hickory Soup Kitchen. Every month they give me a list of things they need, and I go out and buy and deliver the items. Examples of the items include canned goods, frozen foods, packaged foods, boxes of snacks, boxes of chips, desserts, meats, paper goods, plastic goods and even cleaning supplies.

On his plans for future donations: