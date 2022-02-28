Notable Neighbor Inez Gabriel: Nearly 104 and independent as ever

Inez Gabriel is a survivor. She lived through the Great Depression, waited for her husband to return from World War II and is still cooking in her kitchen.
She was born in 1918 and has lived in Sherrills Ford since she married at age 21, over 80 years ago. She’s never lived outside Catawba County.
She will be 104 on March 4.
Gabriel grew up with seven brothers and three sisters working on a 200-acre farm. She recalls she was on the doorsteps of her teen years when the Great Depression began affecting the economy. She said she hardly had a good pair of shoes, but the family never ran out of food because they raised their own livestock and produce.
At 21, Gabriel married Thomas Brian Gabriel. He was most commonly called T.B. Three years later, they welcomed their first child, Gerald Gabriel, who was born nine days after the Pearl Harbor attack. When Gerald was 2, T.B. was drafted into the U.S. Navy to fight in World War II.
Gabriel moved home with her parents during wartime and said it was a bad four years. Not only was her husband enlisted but also three of her brothers. Fortunately, all came home in the end.
While he was away, T.B. wrote Inez long love letters. “I didn’t know he could write them,” she said with a laugh.
After the war ended, the couple had their second and last child, Jane.
Jane Cockman remembers her mother’s cooking and hugs fondly. She described Gabriel as nurturing and having lived a life of service to others.
“If you’re family and you came over, you were offered food — anything you want,” Cockman said. “And if you had any real need and she could supply it, she would.”
Today, Gabriel’s family takes care of her, but she is largely self-sufficient and still cooks. Gabriel has two children, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
Her highest motivation, she said, is remaining self-sufficient. Cockman said Gabriel is a strong woman of Christian faith who prays every day for her family, her church family and any others who are in need.
She never slowed down
Gabriel attributes her long life to diet and hard work. She said she has kept busy and never slowed down. From working at Carolina Glove Company until retirement to being a mother and grandmother, she has stayed on her feet. Gabriel mentioned she has always walked a lot. She has also always enjoyed natural, healthy foods and said she eats a lot of fruit. In fact, she said she eats an orange every day.
Best advice
Her mother always said, “Pretty is as pretty does,” which is a saying she has passed on to younger generations meaning, “You’re no better than you act.” Gabriel said it was the best advice she ever received.
The best advice Gabriel has to give is to treat others how you want them to treat you.
Favorite activities
Gabriel said she is happiest when she’s gardening or cooking.