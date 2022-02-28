Notable Neighbor Inez Gabriel: Nearly 104 and independent as ever

Inez Gabriel is a survivor. She lived through the Great Depression, waited for her husband to return from World War II and is still cooking in her kitchen.

She was born in 1918 and has lived in Sherrills Ford since she married at age 21, over 80 years ago. She’s never lived outside Catawba County.

She will be 104 on March 4.

Gabriel grew up with seven brothers and three sisters working on a 200-acre farm. She recalls she was on the doorsteps of her teen years when the Great Depression began affecting the economy. She said she hardly had a good pair of shoes, but the family never ran out of food because they raised their own livestock and produce.

At 21, Gabriel married Thomas Brian Gabriel. He was most commonly called T.B. Three years later, they welcomed their first child, Gerald Gabriel, who was born nine days after the Pearl Harbor attack. When Gerald was 2, T.B. was drafted into the U.S. Navy to fight in World War II.

Gabriel moved home with her parents during wartime and said it was a bad four years. Not only was her husband enlisted but also three of her brothers. Fortunately, all came home in the end.