Notable Neighbor Honey Estrada: She teaches Zumba classes at a library

Honey Estrada, 39, teaches a Zumba class on Monday evenings, but not at a gym. She teaches at a library.
Estrada works for Catawba County Public health as a public health strategist.
“I’m a local community girl,” she said “Anything I can do to uplift local community that is my first love.”
During Estrada’s free time she works to keep herself healthy and active. She took her first Zumba class in 2007. “I just fell in love with it,” she said. “It really gave me the opportunity to do physical activity that I actually enjoyed.”
Zumba is a fitness class set to music, frequently a salsa rhythm.
After a lot of encouragement from friends, Estrada decided to get a license to teach Zumba. She held her first class in 2016. “There is just something about it that just makes me so happy,” she said. “In my Zumba classes we have our own little community of people.”
She first taught at a cheerleading gym in Catawba and then at the fitness center at Catawba Valley Medical Center.
After teaching for a few years, she was asked if she could start teaching her class at the Catawba County Library in Newton. “They asked, ‘Would you be interested in teaching a class here?’ I thought ‘Libraries are supposed to be quiet.’ I think that just speaks volumes on how progressive our libraries are, and how much they offer. They really wanted to offer different opportunities for community members to lead healthy lives.”
Zumba really celebrates diversity and allows people to express themselves in a way that is purposeful for them, she said. “We never want anyone to feel they are boxed in. The goal is to transport people and give them an international experience all in one class. In one Zumba class we include a lot of different rhythms from around the world.”
After returning home from work or her Zumba class each day, Estrada said she prepares a meal for her family. “That is an expectation I have of myself,” she said. “It’s important for me because my mom did that growing up. Those kind of traditional gender roles right? The mom cooks dinner, but for me it’s an act of service and an act of love. We always sit down together and eat dinner. That is a really important time for us just to come together, to fellowship, to talk about what happened during the day.”
Estrada teaches her class at 6 p.m. each Monday and said she welcomes all skill levels.
On the community of Zumba:
“That’s the thing I love about Zumba is we have all different sizes, all different shapes, all different colors and that’s something I really appreciate and really value. We have such a diverse community there. My thing is always: ‘Make this class yours.’ We celebrate everybody in there. It really gives everybody an opportunity to express themselves.”
On why her family moved from California to Catawba County:
“I was in the sixth grade when we moved. I’m Hmong, so I’m first generation Hmong American. My parents had some friends who moved here. They fell in love with the area because it reminded them of where they were from. The mountains, everything is very green, and at the time the job market was very strong. That was very attractive. Also, the crime rate was on its way up in California so my parents were looking for a better place to raise their family.”
On her role model:
“(My grandmother) is the matriarch of our family. She overcame quite a bit during the war to get her family here. She, to me, is the epitome of strength and love. We owe so much to her. If it wasn’t for her and her strength we wouldn’t be where we are. Her husband died a long time ago. He died during the war and she never remarried. She devoted all of her time fully to her family. She didn’t want any distractions. I think that’s why she never remarried is because she wanted to make sure she was there with her children.”
On what makes her happy:
“That would be my family. Yes, we get on each other’s nerves. Who doesn’t? There are good times and bad times, but at the end of the day we always have each other’s backs. We have a really strong support system and we have a really tremendous story. They are special to me. They are my home.”