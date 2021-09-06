Notable Neighbor Honey Estrada: She teaches Zumba classes at a library

On why her family moved from California to Catawba County:

“I was in the sixth grade when we moved. I’m Hmong, so I’m first generation Hmong American. My parents had some friends who moved here. They fell in love with the area because it reminded them of where they were from. The mountains, everything is very green, and at the time the job market was very strong. That was very attractive. Also, the crime rate was on its way up in California so my parents were looking for a better place to raise their family.”

On her role model:

“(My grandmother) is the matriarch of our family. She overcame quite a bit during the war to get her family here. She, to me, is the epitome of strength and love. We owe so much to her. If it wasn’t for her and her strength we wouldn’t be where we are. Her husband died a long time ago. He died during the war and she never remarried. She devoted all of her time fully to her family. She didn’t want any distractions. I think that’s why she never remarried is because she wanted to make sure she was there with her children.”

On what makes her happy:

“That would be my family. Yes, we get on each other’s nerves. Who doesn’t? There are good times and bad times, but at the end of the day we always have each other’s backs. We have a really strong support system and we have a really tremendous story. They are special to me. They are my home.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.