Notable Neighbor Harold Caldwell led music at church for 54 years

Harold Caldwell grew up in Maiden, attending East Maiden Baptist Church.

By 1966, at about 19 years old, he was a volunteer organist. His involvement with the church never stopped.

Over the years, Caldwell has taken on leadership roles as new choirs were added to the church. He’s led child, youth and adult choirs, as well as handbell choirs. He’s also the organist and now music minister — a role he is leaving after 54 years with the church.

He decided it was time, at 74, to take time off and enjoy retirement after a lifetime working at the church and full-time in the Catawba County Schools system.

His life — whether in ministry, music or teaching — was driven by service. No matter the occasion, he helped others where he could.

At the church, he was guided by his passion for music and ministry. His love of music started young, he said.

“I have always had a passion for music,” Caldwell said. “Unfortunately in the early ‘60s there were no instrumental music classes offered at Maiden High School, thus my only music instruction came from private piano lessons. At that time most churches had young people playing piano or organ. That gave us our opportunities to share our talents in the music ministries.”