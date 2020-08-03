Notable Neighbor Harold Caldwell led music at church for 54 years

Harold Caldwell grew up in Maiden, attending East Maiden Baptist Church.
By 1966, at about 19 years old, he was a volunteer organist. His involvement with the church never stopped.
Over the years, Caldwell has taken on leadership roles as new choirs were added to the church. He’s led child, youth and adult choirs, as well as handbell choirs. He’s also the organist and now music minister — a role he is leaving after 54 years with the church.
He decided it was time, at 74, to take time off and enjoy retirement after a lifetime working at the church and full-time in the Catawba County Schools system.
His life — whether in ministry, music or teaching — was driven by service. No matter the occasion, he helped others where he could.
At the church, he was guided by his passion for music and ministry. His love of music started young, he said.
“I have always had a passion for music,” Caldwell said. “Unfortunately in the early ‘60s there were no instrumental music classes offered at Maiden High School, thus my only music instruction came from private piano lessons. At that time most churches had young people playing piano or organ. That gave us our opportunities to share our talents in the music ministries.”
Serving for decades in the church he grew up in gave him constant opportunities to be at his happiest: when he shared his faith through music.
Pinning down a favorite memory of his years is hard, Caldwell said. There were many successes and triumphs with his ministry, but some stand out.
“I would have to go back to 1970 when the church’s high-school-age choir expanded to include students from many other area churches,” Caldwell said. “We shared Christ’s message through a musical in a number of churches in and outside the community. We were also able to sing in two area high schools.”
The church’s annual Christmas Eve service — which involved the entire music ministry — also holds a special place in his heart.
“It is always shared with not only our congregation but a large number of visitors,” he said.
While much of his time and focus was spent on school and at the church, serving his community in those ways, Caldwell has long had one cause he always tries to support: music education in schools.
Opportunities like those were lacking in his schooling, so he always tries to support those programs, he said.
“Not only is music instruction valuable for the child’s development, the results can be shared in the music ministry of local churches,” he said. “Having worked in the Maiden area schools for a number of years, I make an effort to support programs and performances.”
For now, Caldwell is relaxing at his home in Hickory, where he moved last year, leaving Maiden for the first time. Though he is retiring, his passion for music and service lives on.
