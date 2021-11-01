Notable Neighbor Gary Lowe: He honors American heroes through his artwork

Gary Lowe, 73, began to put paint on canvas five years ago. He took up the hobby after 50 years of working in the furniture industry as a designer.
Throughout the years in furniture, Lowe worked with several companies, including Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Company in Virginia. He also worked with designer Norman Heckler in High Point before finding his way to Hickory when he was hired by Hickory Chair Furniture Company in 1986.
He had to retire after an accident at a local gas station in 2015. “I got hit in the head with ice,” Lowe said. The ice slid off the roof of the building, he said.
Lowe said he received several stitches. He did recover but suffered some side effects. “When I got hit in the head, I had periods of amnesia. I could meet someone and talk to them, but the next day I wouldn’t remember meeting them,” he said.
As he recovered from his injuries, Lowe bought his first paint supplies. “It’s something I would like to get really good at,” Lowe said.
Lowe has depicted soldiers, presidents and important moments in recent American history in his paintings. He has pieces that feature Abraham Lincoln, fallen soldiers and scenes of war.
What is something you would like to paint, but haven’t started yet?
“To do things like I’m doing now and to use my talent to honor true heroes. Those are things that are worth painting.”
Who are you inspired by?
“My pastor. He’s just a true Godly man. People like that inspire me. Hickory (police) Officer Berry inspires me. Captain Demas inspires me. These people do this on their own free will to protect us. The soldiers, or military, do that on their own free will to protect our country. Those people inspire me. It motivates me to be a better man and to be the best I can and to inspire others the same way hopefully, to mentor through my work.”
What is the best advice you received?
“One is follow your passion. If you follow your passion in life you’ll never work a day in your life. The second one is sometimes the most important thing you do in life is what you don’t do.”
Who is your role model?
“My father. He was very generous, very caring, and you didn’t mess with him. He was working in the coal mines in West Virginia, and when World War II broke out, he enlisted to keep his brothers from having to go. He puts family, country and God first. That is what he taught me.”