Notable Neighbor Gary Lowe: He honors American heroes through his artwork

“To do things like I’m doing now and to use my talent to honor true heroes. Those are things that are worth painting.”

Who are you inspired by?

“My pastor. He’s just a true Godly man. People like that inspire me. Hickory (police) Officer Berry inspires me. Captain Demas inspires me. These people do this on their own free will to protect us. The soldiers, or military, do that on their own free will to protect our country. Those people inspire me. It motivates me to be a better man and to be the best I can and to inspire others the same way hopefully, to mentor through my work.”

What is the best advice you received?

“One is follow your passion. If you follow your passion in life you’ll never work a day in your life. The second one is sometimes the most important thing you do in life is what you don’t do.”

Who is your role model?

“My father. He was very generous, very caring, and you didn’t mess with him. He was working in the coal mines in West Virginia, and when World War II broke out, he enlisted to keep his brothers from having to go. He puts family, country and God first. That is what he taught me.”

