Notable Neighbor Garrick Lane: He edits TV videos from Conover, films local parks

Garrick Lane, 47, doesn’t have to live in Los Angeles to work on films and television.
He does edits from his own studio in Conover. He also creates videos of local parks. The videos can be seen on his production company’s YouTube channel Table Rock Creative Group.
Lane said he got his start in filmmaking while living in Los Angeles, but he’s worked in Catawba County since 2006. “It’s great because I can focus on doing stuff in town, working on Catawba County and helping promote the area,” he said.
His park videos are named “Adventure Lane” and feature Bakers Mountain. He also created videos for Catawba County’s website.
“I love hiking and rock climbing,” he said. “I run ultras and that’s just my thing.”
He also films outside of Catawba County including areas around Asheville. “We do North Carolina and South Carolina,” he said.
“Some people don’t realize how close they are to something really awesome,” Lane said. “The videos are more about unplugging from Netflix, unplugging from your computer, get outside.”
Lane said a goal of some videos is to keep our parks clean. “With the pandemic, a lot of people did start going to the parks and we got a lot more trash and a lot more litter,” he said. “If you are going to come out and enjoy the trails then pick up after yourself.”
Lane works for The Hive, a production company that employs editors to create videos for The Weather Channel, Oxygen and other channels.
What are your responsibilities as a filmmaker?
I’m an editor. It’s been mainly what I’ve done, and I’m just really good at it. I’m OK at camera work and I’m OK at producing, but I’m really good at editing. I’ve been doing it for 20 years. It just comes natural. If I ever film something and mess it up it’s no problem because I can figure out how to fix it.
Sometimes filmmakers can go out and film something and have the story in their brain and shoot for that story, get into the edit room and it not work. That’s where guys like me come in and can completely change it. We can look at a story or narrative and show you the story from a completely different perspective.
What movie would you reedit?
I would completely recut 1993’s “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.” It wasn’t really his story. They shot a lot of scenes that were more accurate that were cut from the final picture and they had reshoots to make scenes that were less accurate for whatever reason. For people that don’t know anything about Bruce Lee, the picture holds up.
For guys and girls who have read his books and know his story, this movie is a hot mess and needs a complete recut using the accurate footage and rearrangement of events to tell the real story.
For whatever reason, it was not allowed during that time.
What is your favorite movie?
“Raiders of the Lost Ark” is my favorite movie. I walked out of the Crown Cinema when I was a kid with my dad. I was like, “I’m going to do that.” He said, “Be an archaeologist?” I said, “No, I’m going to make movies.” It will always be my favorite.
Best editing? “Inception.” It doesn’t get any better. At the climax when your brain is completely fried from what you just watched, they cut to Leonardo DiCaprio’s eyes and everything is quiet and you realize what’s going on. That’s brilliant editing. It doesn’t get any better than that.