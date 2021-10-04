Notable Neighbor Garrick Lane: He edits TV videos from Conover, films local parks

Lane works for The Hive, a production company that employs editors to create videos for The Weather Channel, Oxygen and other channels.

What are your responsibilities as a filmmaker?

I’m an editor. It’s been mainly what I’ve done, and I’m just really good at it. I’m OK at camera work and I’m OK at producing, but I’m really good at editing. I’ve been doing it for 20 years. It just comes natural. If I ever film something and mess it up it’s no problem because I can figure out how to fix it.

Sometimes filmmakers can go out and film something and have the story in their brain and shoot for that story, get into the edit room and it not work. That’s where guys like me come in and can completely change it. We can look at a story or narrative and show you the story from a completely different perspective.

What movie would you reedit?

I would completely recut 1993’s “Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story.” It wasn’t really his story. They shot a lot of scenes that were more accurate that were cut from the final picture and they had reshoots to make scenes that were less accurate for whatever reason. For people that don’t know anything about Bruce Lee, the picture holds up.