Notable Neighbor Fernando Madrid: 'Anything you do, put love in it'

Fernando Madrid lives by a code. He has many pieces of advice and rules to live by, but above all else, he tries to do everything with love.

Madrid moved to Hickory six years ago from Texas, looking for a fresh start. He rebuilt his life from scratch, he said. As he built his new life, he made an effort be intentional, and put love into everything he did.

“I came here with empty pockets, a broken heart and empty stomach,” Madrid said.

Madrid got work at El Paso restaurant with no restaurant experience.

“When I started, one of the workers said I’m not going to last two weeks. He said I was too fat and too slow,” Madrid said. “And I thought about it and said, ‘You know, he’s right.’”

For six years, he worked hard and got to know customers and the business. Madrid worked his way up, lost weight and became the best server he could be, he said. Through that work, he became a part of the Hickory community, Madrid said.

Eventually, customers started requesting Madrid as their server. His coworkers asked what he was giving to customers to make them like him.

“My heart,” Madrid said. “You’ve got to put love into everything you do. If you’re not putting your heart into what you’re doing, you’re not going to be that good.”

After many years serving, a stint with COVID-19 pointed him down a new path. Two weeks quarantined in his room led Madrid to leave the restaurant business behind and start a pressure washing business of his own.

Fernando’s Exterior Home Care has been officially up and running since the start of the year. Madrid credits friends and supporters for encouraging him as he started his own business.

Madrid spoke about his experiences in a recent interview. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What made you decide to start your pressure washing business?

“I got sick (with COVID-19), and all I could do is lay in my room. The 14 days I was in my room, I had no phone, no TV. So I’m in my room and I’m like, ‘OK, I guess I need to talk to the man upstairs.’

“I was needing more personal time. I was working every day of the year. I was so focused, but I was starting to feel like I wanted to take time for myself. When I was thinking about what I was doing, I was thinking: I know I can do a lot of things. I have a lot of different skills.

“I thought, it’s been six years since I moved here and I love this town and this county. If I want to start calling this town home, I need to put down roots and start caring. So I was looking for a job where I can offer something to the community.”

How do you stay positive?

“If you don’t have a reason to smile, just think about this: You’re six feet above. You’re alive. If you feel like you’re really in a bad mood, nothing can make you smile — just think about that and smile. Life is too sensitive. This past year, with so many people dying, and we couldn’t do anything about it. But we’re still here, and that’s the thing to keep in mind all the time.”

Why is ‘gravity’ part of your business motto?

“I chose ‘Power, gravity and love.’ I say it a lot. I believe what goes around comes around. However you want to say it, it’s gravity.

If you throw blessings to the sky, blessings come back. You throw something not that good, you better run. It’s coming back. If you want friends, be friendly. If you do good things, good things happen to you. If you act properly, things happen nicely.”

What drives you?

“Whatever I do, I’m going to do my best and try to be the best one. When you try, every day you try to do your best, who knows? You may become one of the best at what you do. And anything you do, put love in it.”

