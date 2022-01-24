Notable Neighbor Felicia Simmons: She is CVCC’s first African American vice president

“The greatest challenge that I have had to overcome would be the microaggressions and marginalization that Black female leaders face in the workplace and society,” she said.

Her responsibilities at the community college include human resources, athletics, professional excellence, office of multicultural affairs and student engagement.

“I just got here and this is like my dream job,” she said. “It encompasses everything I love or I am passionate about.”

Simmons said she wants to help open up opportunities for all minorities. “I don’t want to be the first and the last,” she said.

How were you raised?I was raised in a semi-strict environment, with strong values. I was surrounded by a village, in which everyone took part in the rearing process. Although my mother and father were active in my life, my late grandmother and aunt were at the forefront of my rearing. They both made sure that my sisters and I were in church frequently. My aunt was an elementary school teacher and constantly instilled the importance of education to me and my siblings.