Notable Neighbor Felicia Simmons: She is CVCC’s first African American vice president

Felicia Simmons became Catawba Valley Community College’s first African American vice president in October.
Simmons, 45, is vice president for equity and student engagement.
“It’s humbling because I’ve been the first African American female in different positions that I’ve held, but it’s always humbling and always exciting,” Simmons said. She added that she sees her role as paving the way for others.
Simmons is originally from Lenoir. She lives there with her husband, Monte Simmons, and their children.
She credits her aunt, Carrie Jean Hood, with instilling the importance of education in her life.
“I have always had a love for children, even at a young age,” Simmons said. “I knew from the time that I was in elementary school, I wanted to be a teacher.”
Simmons graduated from Winston-Salem State University and accepted a teaching position at an alternative school. She said she was always the person who would volunteer to do the jobs no one rushes out to do.
“I’ve always been like that. … I’ve always had the most challenging positions, but I love it,” she said.
Simmons said African American women are a double minority and have to work harder to prove themselves.
“The greatest challenge that I have had to overcome would be the microaggressions and marginalization that Black female leaders face in the workplace and society,” she said.
Her responsibilities at the community college include human resources, athletics, professional excellence, office of multicultural affairs and student engagement.
“I just got here and this is like my dream job,” she said. “It encompasses everything I love or I am passionate about.”
Simmons said she wants to help open up opportunities for all minorities. “I don’t want to be the first and the last,” she said.
How were you raised?I was raised in a semi-strict environment, with strong values. I was surrounded by a village, in which everyone took part in the rearing process. Although my mother and father were active in my life, my late grandmother and aunt were at the forefront of my rearing. They both made sure that my sisters and I were in church frequently. My aunt was an elementary school teacher and constantly instilled the importance of education to me and my siblings.
What motivates you?The desire to see students and other individuals overcome obstacles and barriers to succeed in life, especially when the odds are against them. I love learning new things, meeting new people, developing processes, solving problems and being a part of a team committed to excellence.
How do you wish to
be remembered?I want to be remembered as someone who truly cared about the lives of students and their success regardless of the position held. I want to be remembered as someone who shattered the glass ceiling to pave a way for others who could have become a statistic due to their background, rearing, etc. I want to be remembered as an advocate for equity and an advocate for fair change. Most importantly, I want to be remembered as someone who truly cares about the well-being of other individuals.