Easton Teague asked Santa Claus for a dragster when he was 7.

That request is indicative of the hold drag racing has on the family, said mother Emily Teague.

Easton, now 14, grew up watching his father, Ron Teague, and his grandfather, North Carolina Drag Racing Hall of Famer Frank Teague, speeding down the racetrack.

Easton has been drag racing for five years and has a collection of awards to show for it. Most recently, Easton was named the 2022 Points Champion Jr. Dragster at Shadyside Dragway in Shelby.

Easton’s grandfather, Frank, was a two-time International Hot Rod Association Points Champion in the 1990s and earned a spot in the N.C. Hall of Fame in 2017. Frank has shelves of trophies earned over his five-decade racing career decorating his shop, Teague Racing & Automotive, located in Hickory. The shop was Frank’s home base back in his racing days, and is now where Easton and Ron store and work on their vehicles.

“I like the adrenaline rush of it (and) going down the tracks fast … it’s like an addiction. Once you start, you can’t stop,” Easton said, and added with a laugh: “And I actually have something to do, and some way to get out of summer camp.”

The rest of the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

When is your next race?

Easton: Whenever (mom) lets me go.

Emily Teague: Let me explain that. I don’t let him race during testing season at school. When we have EOGs, there’s no racing. I feel like, especially when it’s Bristol, they’re leaving on Friday and they’re not getting back late until Sunday, and (if) he has a test Monday morning, that’s not going to work. So, it’s always been this way, and he does really well with it. As long as he doesn’t have a test Monday, I’ll let him race. But we try to work around the testing schedule at school. His teachers never complain. And a lot of his teachers … are very supportive and always ask, ‘When are you racing?’ or, ‘Easton, how did you do this week?’ so they’re pretty into it, too.

What do you think of Easton and racing, Emily?I am very proud. I married into it, so I had to learn to accept (it). Kids can start racing when they’re 6, but we chose to wait a little while. I had heart palpitations the first couple years, but it’s (Easton and his dad’s) guy time and they enjoy it. Grandpa goes, too, sometimes. Grandma and I stay here and hang out. But I’m proud, very proud. I think one of my favorite things is that, no matter what, he’s always a good sportsman. We tried to instill in him, whether you win or lose, you still say, ‘Good race.’ There’s never any anger or fighting. Unfortunately, some people, not necessarily his age, but older, think that that’s OK. We try very hard to say, ‘Look, it’s never worth all that, and if someone is coming towards you to punch you, don’t take your helmet off because they’ll break their fingers.’

Frank, how do you feel seeing Easton race?

It touches my heart. These guys here, when I go watch, it’s kind of like me getting in there racing, too. I love watching. And they do well. They do really well. Especially this boy here (Easton), he’s my favorite.

Safety on the race track

Easton: I think that’s definitely a big turnoff, is parents thinking, ‘Oh, that’s going to lead into more dangerous driving on the street (and) more street racing.’ To me, I don’t think so.

Frank: Well, I always look at it like this: kids get out and drive, they get on the road and they race and everything else, but all you’ve got is a little seatbelt. When they jump in these cars, they’ve got the safest equipment you can get. A good helmet, a good seatbelt, a good everything. Neck braces. Everything.

Ron: (Also) fireproof jacket, fireproof pants (and) fireproof shoes.

Frank: Racers are pretty safe. They’re a lot safer in those things than they are out here on the road. There is a lot of safety-oriented stuff, and they only let them go so fast when they’re that young.

Easton: Sadly.