Notable neighbor Dorothy Stiefel: Permission to paint on the walls is pretty fancy

This summer, Dorothy Stiefel planned to move from a full-time to a part-time job. She wanted more time for her art, especially the big murals she paints for clients.

The job fell through. Stiefel’s plan to devote more time to her art did not.

Instead, she saw a chance to make art her full-time career.

Stiefel has sketched and painted her whole life, but art was always a side job. She was squeezing murals in on weekends and trying to find time for colorful canvas paintings after work. In central New York, where Stiefel lived until 2021, she didn’t have as many opportunities to create. Since moving to Hickory, she’s found a community welcoming and encouraging of her art, she said.

“I’m so grateful for the support I’ve gotten from this community,” Stiefel said. “I painted in New York for 20 years. But the six months here have been amazing. I feel like I’m supposed to be here.”

Her first mural in North Carolina was at Granite Falls Brewing Co. She painted a garage door with a beer label. She’s done more work at the brewery since that first mural, and her colorful acrylic and watercolor paintings hang inside. Through word of mouth and her business, Big Art by Dorothy, Stiefel has connected with more people to paint murals in homes and businesses.

Stiefel recently spoke about her art and motivations. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you become an artist?

I think I’ve been doing art for as long as I can remember. For most of my life, I always did pen or pencil for smaller pieces. And then I discovered working big, and I found that paint covers area a lot better. So I’ve been painting for about 20 years, but I’ve been doing art in some form — I can’t even tell you when it starts.

I come from a very gifted family, and everyone can sing or play a musical instrument, and I cannot. But I can draw you a pretty picture.

Why do you like painting?

I love painting because I like to show emotion. Most of my pieces don’t have faces on them. I love showing emotion without faces because I think it makes it more universal. More people can relate.

Since I’ve started doing murals, I just love it. There is something really invigorating about putting paint on a big surface. You know, we’re not supposed to paint on the walls, so the fact that I have permission to paint on the walls is pretty fancy.

What is your process for painting a mural?

I talk to the client about what is important to them. One piece I just finished was very family-oriented, about her husband and children and grandchildren, so we talked about what is important to them.

Then we do some sketches to make sure it’s what they want. A lot of times it represents something. Once it’s on a small piece of paper, I make a grid. Then I just have to work on a 12-inch-by-12-inch area, and it kind of comes together like a puzzle. It’s a lot of fun.

What is your favorite piece you’ve done here?

My favorite is one in Lenoir. I did a large propane tank, and we turned it into the Yellow Submarine. That was fun.

What motivates you to create?

My sister-in-law is a successful artist, and I spoke with her about what to do with my art. One thing she said that was very profound to me was that if you want to be successful, you have to keep producing. You can’t make things to sell them; you have to make things because they matter to you. So I do. I love it. I love the colors; I love portraying emotion. I love when my pieces find a home.