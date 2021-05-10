Notable Neighbor: Donna Carver hopes to heal community

Almost six years ago, as Donna Carver’s mother was dying, Carver felt lost.
Her family talked to a counselor, but that did not help, Carver said. She told her mother she would work hard to make sure no one else felt that way again. It started her on a journey to becoming a counselor herself, but she had her own hurdles to face first.
After her mother died, Carver fell into a deep depression. It felt impossible to shake, she said.
“It was like you fell into an abyss, and you’re in this deep dark hole and you can’t climb out,” Carver said.
A counselor with hospice was able to pull her out, she said.
Back on solid ground, Carver set out to open her own counseling agency to help pull others from that same pit. In April, she opened Climb to Safety Counseling Group with the goal of providing services for those in need in her community.
“My greatest motive is changing someone’s life for the better, because I know we can do it,” she said.
Carver started her counseling career as an assistant with the court system. She worked her way up to eventually lead the county’s drug court, which focuses on helping people recover from the addiction that landed them in the criminal justice system.
Watching people’s journey through recovery is what kept Carver in the profession.
“It was my love for people,” she said. “When I first started, I worked with DWI first offenders, and there’s this magic when a person comes to you and they’re resistant. Then, after some time, there’s this spark in their eyes and it illuminates them and they know — whether it’s addiction or grief — they can move past it.”
Carver earned her master’s degree in mental health from Lenoir-Rhyne University and is licensed in substance abuse and mental health, she said. She also teaches at Catawba Valley Community College.
While she promised her mother she would open her own agency years ago, the COVID-19 pandemic gave her the push she needed. She noticed adults and children struggling to manage their mental health because of social isolation and new pressures.
“We all sort of have mental health issues underlying, but we have support systems to handle it,” Carver said. “But with COVID, we don’t know how to handle it.”
Carver decided she needed to help people handle it.
“It was really hard for me to sit back and watch people struggle,” she said. “We don’t have the resources in this community we need, so I’m going to help as many people as I can.”
Carver partnered with fellow counselor Lindsay Walker to open the practice in a brick house on Radio Station Road in Newton.
Climb to Safety will treat anyone 5 and older for a number of issues, including anxiety, depression, grief, substance abuse and addiction. First appointments are free, and clients pay on a sliding scale for the rest.
Carver is also licensed for DWI treatment, which has a set fee, she said.
Carver hopes to treat people at a low cost, specifically those who need help but can’t afford it, she said. She wants mental health treatment to be easily accessible.
Between Carver and Walker, the practice may take on as many as 200 clients at a time, as well as offering free group grief counseling sessions.
Carver said opening the practice means finally fulfilling the promise she made to her mother that she would help others face the pain of loss.
Climb to Safety can be reached at 828-469-5098. The office is at 782 Radio Station Road in Newton.