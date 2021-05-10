Notable Neighbor: Donna Carver hopes to heal community

Almost six years ago, as Donna Carver’s mother was dying, Carver felt lost.

Her family talked to a counselor, but that did not help, Carver said. She told her mother she would work hard to make sure no one else felt that way again. It started her on a journey to becoming a counselor herself, but she had her own hurdles to face first.

After her mother died, Carver fell into a deep depression. It felt impossible to shake, she said.

“It was like you fell into an abyss, and you’re in this deep dark hole and you can’t climb out,” Carver said.

A counselor with hospice was able to pull her out, she said.

Back on solid ground, Carver set out to open her own counseling agency to help pull others from that same pit. In April, she opened Climb to Safety Counseling Group with the goal of providing services for those in need in her community.

“My greatest motive is changing someone’s life for the better, because I know we can do it,” she said.