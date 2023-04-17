Five days a week, 58-year-old David Blodgett volunteers at the Hickory Soup Kitchen. He’s there from open to close.

Blodgett has become an indispensable part of the pantry, which he keeps neat, clean and organized. Regulars ask for him by name.

“They wait on him (to be here),” said Hickory Soup Kitchen manager Austin Pearce. “If (David) is not here, they want to know why. They want to know if he’s OK (and) they want to know when he’s coming back.”

Pearce has known Blodgett, who has cerebral palsy, for about 25 years, he said. Blodgett has been volunteering for the majority of that time, Pearce said.

Blodgett is beloved by guests because, Pearce said, he knows them by name and has built trust with people over the years. “Trust in our business is paramount,” Pearce said. “It’s gold. We want to hold onto that when we have it.”

Blodgett said he volunteers regularly because he enjoys it.

The following interviews have been edited for length and clarity.

Austin Pearce

What is David’s role at the Soup Kitchen?

There’s not too much he couldn’t do. David has done everything from cut up the desserts to greeting people at the door to helping in the dining room. But, really, in the last three to five years, he has taken on a leadership role in the food pantry. And, certainly, during the pandemic when I didn’t have any volunteers, Dave was in there.

I would say in the last three or four months, things have increased exponentially because of the closure of our local food pantry down the street. Luckily, Dave had everything really organized, so when we started this expansion of our food pantry, we were ahead of the game because David is such a core volunteer and has done it for so long, so there wasn’t a whole lot of training that was necessary. He was just there already, waiting for the opportunity.

Tell me about David’s character.

I think that Dave’s slow and steadiness really is an attribute. I have a board member that comes in here that has been on and off our board for 25 years, and when he walked into the pantry, when we first started having David in the food pantry, the board member immediately said, “This is the cleanest, most organized I’ve ever seen this thing.” Then he began to tell David that, and it was like he was feeding David the confidence to continue to make it even better.

This place gives folks the opportunity to (grow). It has allowed David to bloom in a way that he might not have had the opportunity to bloom otherwise. He’s got a lot of integrity. and he deals with folks in crisis every day as a volunteer. It’s very difficult work sometimes. His longevity should tell you a lot about his character. The idea that he has done this as a volunteer for so long. I don’t know what we would do without him. I don’t even want to think about it. It would be a different world.

David Blodgett

Why do you volunteer so often?

Basically, I just enjoy it. (I want to) keep doing it as long as I can.

What is your advice to others?

When I do Special Olympics, (there are) a lot of young kids and you’ve got a lot of people who get mad if they’re doing badly. I try to calm them down. When I first started, I was doing softball. When they would get behind, I’d say, “It’s (still) early in the game.” Basically, what I would tell them is to be calm.

How do you want to be remembered?

As being easy to know and for my attitude. I’m really friendly.