Notable Neighbor Darius Malbon: He wrote a book to bring awareness to suicide

Malbon said he kept the book short because he thought back to when he contemplated suicide and how it didn’t take long for him to fall into depression. “Within hours, it just happened,” he said. “People need to get through what they are battling. They don’t have time to read for two or three years.”

Malbon said people who don’t struggle with depression might find value in reading the story to help them understand the signs of despair.

Malbon grew up in Hickory and graduated from Hickory High in 2013. As someone who thrived in math and science while in school, he said he never saw himself as someone who would ever publish a book.

“Honestly, I’m surprised I wrote a book,” he said. “I didn’t like reading or writing.”

While in college, Malbon took a creative writing class. “That was the first time I was able to write about whatever I wanted. Just doing that really opened my eyes. Did I think I was going to write a book? No, but I thought it was really cool to write about whatever I wanted,” he said.