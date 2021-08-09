Notable Neighbor Darius Malbon: He wrote a book to bring awareness to suicide

Darius Malbon, 26, said before experiencing his own moment of desperation, he never saw himself as someone who would consider taking his own life.
“I had an experience in 2016. That was the first time I experienced something that dark in my life,” he said. “I’m really a happy, joyful person. It was really scary for me, because out of nowhere it just happened.”
Malbon said what helped him through that time was the support he received from loved ones and his faith.
A song he listened to while attending a Christian summer camp came to his mind. The song is called “Oceans” by Hillsong UNITED. “When I was going through my episode in 2016 … I really believe the only reason why I didn’t pull the trigger was because I remembered that experience. I remembered that I’m not alone.”
In an effort to help those struggling with similar thoughts, Malbon wrote a book titled “From Darkness To Life: Win The Battle.” He described the book as realistic fiction.
“I realized people connect with stories,” he said. “When having a conversation with somebody, you can say 10 million facts and people will say, ‘Oh OK. Cool.’ As soon as you say a story people get locked in.”
The story follows a character from Hickory who faces a dark desire to end his life. “I wanted it to be relatable,” he said. “It goes through his (the main character’s) depression episodes, some of his experiences before his episodes and how he got out of it.”
Malbon said he kept the book short because he thought back to when he contemplated suicide and how it didn’t take long for him to fall into depression. “Within hours, it just happened,” he said. “People need to get through what they are battling. They don’t have time to read for two or three years.”
Malbon said people who don’t struggle with depression might find value in reading the story to help them understand the signs of despair.
Malbon grew up in Hickory and graduated from Hickory High in 2013. As someone who thrived in math and science while in school, he said he never saw himself as someone who would ever publish a book.
“Honestly, I’m surprised I wrote a book,” he said. “I didn’t like reading or writing.”
While in college, Malbon took a creative writing class. “That was the first time I was able to write about whatever I wanted. Just doing that really opened my eyes. Did I think I was going to write a book? No, but I thought it was really cool to write about whatever I wanted,” he said.
Today, Malbon said he is in a better state mentally. “I pray that I don’t have to go through that again. I pray that nobody has to go through that … I believe those thoughts can pop up at any point in time, but knowing my identity with the Lord and knowing where I stand will help me get past that.”
“From Darkness To Life: Win The Battle” can be purchased at dariusmalbon.com/book. Malbon said 10 percent of money earned from book sales will go to suicide prevention research.