Notable neighbor Dale Stiles has passion for customer service

Why do you like your work?

I enjoy working for county government because each department within the county strives to provide services that result in positive impact for the citizens of Catawba County.

I have been honored to be a part of various services and observed them firsthand, with positive memories that have resulted in a heightened passion for continued service.

What made you decide to be the county clerk?

I have an ongoing desire for learning and professional growth that the position would open the door to continued service in a broader capacity. As county clerk I will serve the board of commissioners who are diligent in their work to improve Catawba County for all citizens of the county.

What should people know about you?

I am family oriented. I have an amazing husband with three adult children and three young grandchildren. I have the utmost respect for our military and military families.

Is there any advice that you carry with you?

Never give up on yourself. Never think it is too late to work toward a goal that will improve your life. Always strive for self-improvement and always remember, you’re absolutely worth it.

