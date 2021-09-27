Notable neighbor Dale Stiles has passion for customer service

Dale Stiles didn’t get her education in the traditional way. She didn’t go into higher education right out of high school. But by her late 20s, she wanted more.
“I had a desire to achieve something more and was determined to accomplish the same educational goals that I wanted for my own three children,” she said.
Stiles proceeded to earn degrees in paralegal technologies and legal studies. She then got a job as a case management legal assistant working with the Catawba County District Attorney’s Office. She’s been with the county for much of her career since, serving its residents.
For the past 13 years, Stiles worked as a paralegal with the Catawba County Department of Social Services in child welfare. In September, she became the clerk for the Catawba County Board of Commissioners.
Stiles said she is driven by a strong work ethic and is passionate about providing quality customer service.
Stiles recently spoke about her work. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What motivates you?
Working in a great work atmosphere and in a true team environment are by far what motivates me most. It is exhilarating working with individuals who are equally passionate about their work and outcomes.
Why do you like your work?
I enjoy working for county government because each department within the county strives to provide services that result in positive impact for the citizens of Catawba County.
I have been honored to be a part of various services and observed them firsthand, with positive memories that have resulted in a heightened passion for continued service.
What made you decide to be the county clerk?
I have an ongoing desire for learning and professional growth that the position would open the door to continued service in a broader capacity. As county clerk I will serve the board of commissioners who are diligent in their work to improve Catawba County for all citizens of the county.
What should people know about you?
I am family oriented. I have an amazing husband with three adult children and three young grandchildren. I have the utmost respect for our military and military families.
Is there any advice that you carry with you?
Never give up on yourself. Never think it is too late to work toward a goal that will improve your life. Always strive for self-improvement and always remember, you’re absolutely worth it.