Notable Neighbor Cole Weitzel: He named his K-9 partner Bane, just like a villain from the Batman series

“Having the bond with the dog, I would say it’s pretty similar (to having a pet) for the most part. When I first got him, that was what we were told to do was to just go out, play ball with them, rub on them, love on them … just spend countless hours with him. It’s to have him learn that, ‘This is the person I end up with.’ It didn’t seem like he had an easy life … He was born and raised in a different country … for a whole year he worked. In a year he gets flown over and he meets another guy who spends eight to 12 weeks working with him and then comes and meets another guy. He doesn’t know that I’m the person he ends up with, so we have to learn each other and we have to experience that. Over time he understands, ‘OK, so this is dad.’ I’m dad to him.”