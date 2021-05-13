Notable Neighbor Cole Weitzel: He named his K-9 partner Bane, just like a villain from the Batman series

Cole Weitzel, 25, made it his goal to become a K-9 officer when he began his career in law enforcement two years ago. That goal became reality this year when he was partnered with Bane.
“When I first got him I didn’t understand what it really took to be a K-9 officer,” Weitzel said. “Everyone thinks that you get to ride around with him in the car and occasionally get him out to play. I soon came to the realization that it is countless hours and long nights of just blood, sweat and tears.”
Weitzel is a K-9 officer with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Bane is a 16-month-old Belgian malinois and was bred in the Czech Republic.
He decided to name his K-9 partner Bane after the villain from the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises.”
“I’m a big Batman fan,” he said. Weitzel had the opportunity to be an extra in a stadium scene for the movie. He saw Tom Hardy perform as Bane there.
Weitzel said he was inspired by his uncle’s best friend to become a K-9 officer.
“His best friend was a K-9 officer and so I naturally gravitated to that,” he said. “(His best friend) unfortunately passed in the line of duty back in 2011. We had to deal with that, but the family got to keep his dog. Since that day I knew that was what I wanted to be.”
His uncle was also a police officer in Pennsylvania. “Growing up I got to do some ride-alongs with him,” Weitzel said.
Because of the stress and difficulty of the job, Weitzel said his uncle encouraged him to look at other professions. When Weitzel was undeterred, his uncle offered advice and assistance.
After completing his education and training, Weitzel was offered a position at the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office.
Weitzel said Bane is in the process of finishing training. Once Bane is 20 months old, he will be fully certified and receive his vest.
“We train almost every day it seems like,” Weitzel said. “He can be stubborn at times, but he’s a good boy.”
Weitzel said Bane is young and can be difficult on some days when he doesn’t want to participate in training. He added that the dog is intelligent and catches on to commands quickly. “When we got him he didn’t know all his commands so we had to teach him," Weitzel said. "He does something two or three times and he’s got it figured out.”
Weitzel said training for Bane is also his training as they learn to work together. “I told my lieutenant, ‘I know I’m frustrated. It’s one of those things I have to learn, because I have high expectations for (Bane) and he has high expectations for me. We just haven’t learned each other yet,'” he said.
There has to be some give and take, Weitzel said. When frustrated, the duo will take a break. Bane will then, more often that not, do commands perfectly. “He needed a break from me," Weitzel said, "and I needed to cool down for a second.”
Weitzel said in the short time they have worked together he has grown to trust Bane. “I honestly feel like, at the end of the day, if it came down to it he would put his life on the line for one of us,” he said.
On when he met Bane:
“There was a rumor going around that they were looking for dogs, so we were excited about that. I went ahead and put in my two cents to my lieutenant at the time and I told him, ‘Look, I would love to be a K-9 officer,’ and he said. ‘OK, I will pass that along.’ One day I got a phone call from the sheriff and my major saying, ‘You got to get up here.’ So when I got up there they sat us down and the first thing (the sheriff) said was, ‘Well, we are getting two dogs. Do you and Jake want them?’ And I said, ‘Well, of course.’"
On Bane’s first calls:
“He’s been deployed three times for tracking, and we’ve done numerous vehicle sniffs and he’s found a good amount of narcotics already … He knows (when it’s time to work). He can sense my attitude. He can sense the situation. It’s funny, my very first time bringing him on a vehicle sniff my heart rate was 150. I was shaking like a leaf, but he got out and he did his job.”
On the bond he has with Bane:
“Having the bond with the dog, I would say it’s pretty similar (to having a pet) for the most part. When I first got him, that was what we were told to do was to just go out, play ball with them, rub on them, love on them … just spend countless hours with him. It’s to have him learn that, ‘This is the person I end up with.’ It didn’t seem like he had an easy life … He was born and raised in a different country … for a whole year he worked. In a year he gets flown over and he meets another guy who spends eight to 12 weeks working with him and then comes and meets another guy. He doesn’t know that I’m the person he ends up with, so we have to learn each other and we have to experience that. Over time he understands, ‘OK, so this is dad.’ I’m dad to him.”