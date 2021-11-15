Notable Neighbor Clay James: He's designed sets from Hickory to San Francisco

There were a lot of other theaters. There were some that I call one-offs where I just built one time for them. Some of them I stayed with for 10 or 20 years. There were several companies that I stayed with. When their productions came up, I would go ahead and do them. Sometimes I would be technical director, sometimes I would design. Of course, at that age I had a lot more energy.

Normally, the technical director oversees all the technical elements — that does not mean he or she does them all. I would make sure we had the people in place and the equipment in place. My main thrust was construction and painting. That was my strength, but we’d usually hire people for sound, lights, video and anything like that. Kind of runs the same here, my strengths are building, painting. I do a lot with software, as far as background scenes if we need them. Eric Seale will take care of a lot of the video. I don’t do a lot with video. I’ve got the software, I just don’t know how to use it.

Process for set ideas

Usually we have a first production meeting, which is where we come up with the idea. There is a lot of give and take for what we want. I read the script. I may look at other shows and then I finally formulate what I think, and at the first production meeting I lay out my designs and thoughts through photos or quick little drawings, then we go from there.