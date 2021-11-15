Notable Neighbor Clay James: He's designed sets from Hickory to San Francisco

Clay James makes theatrical productions come to life through his set designs. These days he designs the sets for Hickory Community Theatre.
James has worked with Hickory Community Theatre three times between 1978 and today, compiling about 13 years with the group. His latest stint began in 2017. One of the pluses of working in Hickory is the freedom he’s allowed. “A lot of times when you get pigeonholed,” James said, “you don’t get your artistic creativity out there to design.”
James is originally from Maiden. He has lived in Jacksonville, Florida, and San Francisco before moving back to the area with his wife, Rose, to be close to his family.
James met his wife while they were working on a show at the Potrero Hill Neighborhood Playhouse in San Francisco. They have been together for 35 years. “It’s been a nice long time,” James said with a smile.
In addition to being a set designer, James is an artist in his spare time. He paints with watercolors and acrylics. His favorite subjects are people and landscapes. Creating renderings of his ideas for set designs is what led him into painting, he said.
James discussed his life in the theater world. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Inspiration for a career in theater
My first introduction to theater was when my mom convinced me to try out for a play. I tried out and got a roll in “Carnival.” After I had finished Gaston College and transferred to Lenoir-Rhyne, I met a young lady who introduced me to backstage building. Once I was introduced to that, I decided I wanted to design. I stayed with it. It was the only thing I wanted to do.
I got my degree in theater arts and was getting ready to go to graduate school, went to graduate school for about three months and ran out of money. I quit graduate school and went to work. The job I got was in Jacksonville, Florida. I got a job in theater there. I hung out in Florida for about four years. I moved from there to the San Francisco Bay area, where I was an independent contractor and freelance designer for 20 years.
Favorite theaters in San Francisco
I think one of my best times was with the Bay Area Educational Theater. Beautiful little group, I think they’re still going. I had a great time working with all the parents. I’d come in with designs, and I would lead the builds and we would have a blast. The parents would come in with their ideas. Our ideas would morph and go, and we’d just have a great time.
I can’t remember the name of the school, but there was a school that I worked with that was a special school for the dyslexic. They were phenomenal. Scott Doubthit was the instructor that I worked with. Theater Rhinoceros, it was one of the first gay and lesbian theaters. Brilliant theater. I worked with a lady by the name of Adele Brandini. I also worked with Rose a lot there. That was in downtown San Francisco.
There were a lot of other theaters. There were some that I call one-offs where I just built one time for them. Some of them I stayed with for 10 or 20 years. There were several companies that I stayed with. When their productions came up, I would go ahead and do them. Sometimes I would be technical director, sometimes I would design. Of course, at that age I had a lot more energy.
Normally, the technical director oversees all the technical elements — that does not mean he or she does them all. I would make sure we had the people in place and the equipment in place. My main thrust was construction and painting. That was my strength, but we’d usually hire people for sound, lights, video and anything like that. Kind of runs the same here, my strengths are building, painting. I do a lot with software, as far as background scenes if we need them. Eric Seale will take care of a lot of the video. I don’t do a lot with video. I’ve got the software, I just don’t know how to use it.
Process for set ideas
Usually we have a first production meeting, which is where we come up with the idea. There is a lot of give and take for what we want. I read the script. I may look at other shows and then I finally formulate what I think, and at the first production meeting I lay out my designs and thoughts through photos or quick little drawings, then we go from there.
Once we’ve made a decision on where we are going, then I start renderings and working drawings. Once that’s done, I put out a big call for volunteers, and that’s it. The volunteers come in, and we get it built and painted. It pretty much follows suit to the designs. Every once in a while there will be a little change, but not often. We do 10 shows a year, and there’s no time for changes.
Favorite plays to have worked on
There’s a bunch of them. The last one I just worked on, “Evita,” was fun; it was a nice set. It was the first time I was able to design a set with no input. I had it all designed, all laid out, and the artistic director said, “We’re going with that.”
“Hair” was a fun one, lots of great painting on that one. The mural of Jimi Hendrix, painted on the wall at the back of the stage, is still there keeping an eye on us. “Matilda” was fun. “Macbeth” was a delight. I didn’t do it, but I arranged the pieces to be done. I love what Jeff Hartman did with the projections. The projections were done in an offset setup, so part of the projection would be captured down stage and the rest of the projection would be captured up stage. It would be on these strips of fabric, so it would flow, which was really a lot of fun. The projections were of the king talking and other elements of the show that had been filmed.