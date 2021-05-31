Notable Neighbor Chris Webb: Hickory pastor and Air Force colonel takes on new Pentagon role

The Rev. Chris Webb leads a congregation locally as pastor at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, but his influence in religious affairs extends well beyond Hickory.
In December, Webb, who has served as a chaplain with the U.S. Air Force Reserve for nearly 21 years and currently holds the rank of colonel, was named mobilization assistant to the deputy Air Force chief of chaplains.
In that role, Webb works with higher-ranking leadership of the U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps to develop policies for the Air Force with regard to religious matters.
Webb, a native of Florida who has pastored at Holy Trinity since 2018, typically travels to the Pentagon for a few days each month to serve in the role. He said the position will be a three-year assignment.
In April, Webb was awarded the Legion of Merit, a commendation given for “exceptionally meritorious conduct” for his service at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Virginia between 2018 and 2020.
Webb discussed his new role and his work as a chaplain and civilian pastor. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On issues he deals with in his new role as mobilization assistant:
One that’s kind of exciting to talk about is as our country starts up the U.S. Space Force, we’re thinking of, ‘OK, how do we provide chaplain support to those who are wearing that uniform and concentrating on that mission in the U.S. Space Force?’
Another is a constant concern of suicides and those who are under higher levels of pressure and stress. So we have religious support teams, which is a chaplain and a religious affairs airman.
We put a religious support team in high-risk units where they are just working a high-ops tempo or they’ve got a very demanding job and they’re under extra stress than most airmen so that we can provide a higher level of care to hopefully avoid depression, stress, suffering and thoughts of suicide.
On the differences between being a civilian pastor and a military chaplain:
So as a parish pastor, people know I’m a Lutheran pastor. I’m Christian.
I preach, teach, baptize, do the sacraments according to my tradition, and the primary people that I care for are all Christian, and about half of this congregation have been Lutherans their whole life.
But when I’m in the military, people come from a variety of different backgrounds.
So whether they want to practice a particular religion — and it might be different from mine — I support them as their chaplain so that they have religious accommodation and they have opportunities to practice whatever religion or form of spirituality they choose. That also includes people that choose not to practice religion.
The other phase is that when I lead a chapel worship service, they are choosing to come into the chapel for worship or Bible study. And so for that group, I’m their pastor.
So in the military we say, ‘We’re a chaplain to all and a pastor to some.’
On how his military service has shaped his civilian ministry:
The greatest benefit that the military has given me as a senior pastor is leadership training.
So in the military … there is an intentional effort to keep developing people so that they can assume greater responsibility; they can supervise other people under them; they know how to lead and think strategically.
All of those training assignments and all of the school that I have done in the Air Force has made me a better pastor because it’s given me leadership training and supervisor training and strategic thinking, even extra counseling training, that I can carry all of those things over into my parish ministry.
On his favorite memory of pastoring at Holy Trinity:
I started in May of 2018, and the first, most memorable and fun experience here at Holy Trinity was vacation Bible school that summer in 2018.
A lot of vacation Bible school programs have songs that the children learn and start singing at home, and they’re very catchy.
Well, at Holy Trinity we have a couple volunteers that teach choreography and dance moves that go with those songs. And so they thought it would be fun to have their new pastor learn all the dance moves.
So now every summer I’m a part of the dance team to learn all of the choreography that goes with the vacation Bible school songs.
It was a challenge, but it kept it light-hearted. It reminds me that I shouldn’t be too serious.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.