Notable Neighbor Chris Webb: Hickory pastor and Air Force colonel takes on new Pentagon role

The other phase is that when I lead a chapel worship service, they are choosing to come into the chapel for worship or Bible study. And so for that group, I’m their pastor.

So in the military we say, ‘We’re a chaplain to all and a pastor to some.’

On how his military service has shaped his civilian ministry:

The greatest benefit that the military has given me as a senior pastor is leadership training.

So in the military … there is an intentional effort to keep developing people so that they can assume greater responsibility; they can supervise other people under them; they know how to lead and think strategically.

All of those training assignments and all of the school that I have done in the Air Force has made me a better pastor because it’s given me leadership training and supervisor training and strategic thinking, even extra counseling training, that I can carry all of those things over into my parish ministry.

On his favorite memory of pastoring at Holy Trinity:

I started in May of 2018, and the first, most memorable and fun experience here at Holy Trinity was vacation Bible school that summer in 2018.