Notable Neighbor Chad Austin: He is creating a website that will allow people to visit Lake Hickory virtually

Chad Austin builds websites, produces music and manages a marketing company. Today, he is in the middle of building his passion project — a website devoted to Lake Hickory.

The site will allow people to tour the lake from Rhodhiss Dam to Oxford Dam on their computers and phones. “It’s a free web-based resource of all things Lake Hickory,” he said.

“You can ‘fly’ the entire lake and its channels at an altitude of 200 feet,” Austin said. The website, or app, is called LkHky.com and is scheduled to release on Nov. 1.

The project was accomplished using 360-degree images taken by a camera mounted on Austin’s drone. He named the drone “Liane” after his girlfriend. “I wouldn’t be able to do the work that I do if it wasn’t for the work she does at home,” he said.

Austin said there are more than 80 hubs on the tour for people to explore including marinas and unique homes.

Austin said his interest in computers began in 1981. He said he was inspired and influenced by his father who was a furniture designer.

“He could actually do anything,” he said.