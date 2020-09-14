Notable Neighbor Cecil Ford: He carved a life-size horse from wood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cecil Ford can make about anything out of wood.

He's created guitars, a replica of Noah’s ark and a life-sized horse. But he says his greatest achievement is building his own house.

Ford said he was first inspired to create at 6 years old when he watched his uncle draw a horse. “It just fascinated me that someone could make something look like that with pencil and paper,” he said.

“I drew horses and deer,” he said. “I started drawing at a pretty early age. It was all I wanted to do when I was in school.”

Ford said he wanted to try other forms of art and took up painting at 10. “If I couldn’t find a canvas, I would paint on pieces of wood or whatever I could find.”

He said he started carving in his early 20s.

Ford is 68 now. He has his own workshop right behind his home in Newton. He decorated both the inside and outside of the shop with his work.

Although there are many power tools available to help create different pieces, Ford said he appreciates the classic tools, such as the spoon mule, as they are much quieter. “… and it’s just much more fun,” he smiled. “Saws and axes. It takes more time, but it’s just more relaxing to me.”