Notable Neighbor: Captain Tyler Moore says it takes self-determination to be a firefighter

Tyler Moore, 30, is a captain with the Hickory Fire Department and has been with the department since 2013.

He says it takes a lot of initiative and self-determination to be a firefighter.

“Something that people may not realize is that in order to be a firefighter you must be willing to spend one-third of your life on shift at the fire station,” Moore said.

“Our 24-hour shifts run from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. So typically the crews show up around 7:30 in the morning and gather at the kitchen table to discuss how each person spent our two days off shift while drinking a cup of coffee or two,” Moore said.

After arriving at the station, Moore says there is a lot to do to prepare for the shift, including checking equipment and vehicles and cleaning the station. “All of this could change in a matter of seconds if we have a call that we need to respond to,” he said.

When firefighters hear of a call, Moore said they think about the details of the situation and what they will need to handle it. “The number one thing is safety,” he said. “Every call we run is a totally different scenario.”