Notable Neighbor: Captain Tyler Moore says it takes self-determination to be a firefighter

Tyler Moore, 30, is a captain with the Hickory Fire Department and has been with the department since 2013.
He says it takes a lot of initiative and self-determination to be a firefighter.
“Something that people may not realize is that in order to be a firefighter you must be willing to spend one-third of your life on shift at the fire station,” Moore said.
“Our 24-hour shifts run from 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. So typically the crews show up around 7:30 in the morning and gather at the kitchen table to discuss how each person spent our two days off shift while drinking a cup of coffee or two,” Moore said.
After arriving at the station, Moore says there is a lot to do to prepare for the shift, including checking equipment and vehicles and cleaning the station. “All of this could change in a matter of seconds if we have a call that we need to respond to,” he said.
When firefighters hear of a call, Moore said they think about the details of the situation and what they will need to handle it. “The number one thing is safety,” he said. “Every call we run is a totally different scenario.”
“Something interesting people may not realize is that firefighting is only a small fraction of the responsibility we have,” Moore said. “When a member of the public is faced with a situation in which they don’t know what to do, they call the fire department.”
Moore said firefighters are there to help with medical emergencies, gas leaks, wrecks, and many other types of emergency situations. Moore said the situations he remembers most is “anytime we got somebody back from cardiac arrest.”
"My ultimate responsibility as a captain is to make sure that my crew returns home to their family once the shift is over," Moore said.
When Moore isn’t on the clock, he spends time with his family outdoors. “I enjoy teaching my oldest son things that were taught to me by my dad such as hunting, fishing and trapping wild game.”
Moore and his wife, Heather, have two children, Trenton is 5, and Cade is 4 months. They live in Caldwell County.
“A special memory I have is when my son caught his first fish at the beach all by himself,” Moore said. Trenton caught a sea mullet at the Outer Banks.
Moore said he and his family fish and hunt around the country, traveling as far as Mississippi and Missouri.
What is the best advice you have received?
I believe my Dad gave me the best advice when he taught me that you can’t get anywhere in life if you are always expecting a handout. In order to be a productive member of society you need to have a strong work ethic, self-determination and don’t expect to be given everything you need.
What makes you happy?
I think if you ask any firefighter this question they will give you the same answer. We have a lot of downs in our job and see many things that stick with us the rest of our lives. But something that really gives us joy is when a small child comes up and asks to see our truck or seeing the smile on their face when we hand them a plastic fire helmet.
What is the greatest challenge you had to overcome?
One of my greatest challenges that I had to face, just like any other young firefighter, was being the “new guy.” Being the new person in the department you constantly have to prove yourself to your fellow firefighters.
How do you wish to be remembered?
I want to be remembered as the guy that can be called upon at any time when you are in need of help or just someone to talk to. I want to be remembered as someone that always gives 110% towards a task or goal.
