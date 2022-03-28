Notable neighbor: Candice Harold shares love of antiques, teaching through store

Two and a half years ago, Candice Harold got into a car accident. It caused a traumatic brain injury and altered the course of her life, but she didn’t let it slow her down.

Harold, a Hickory native and Army veteran, was already a business owner running the vintage clothing store C & C Trading Co. before the accident. She had a bachelor’s degree in business and was studying for a doctorate degree.

The injury left her physically OK, but she struggled to learn the same way she had before and couldn’t continue to work toward a Ph.D., Harold said.

Instead, just about a year after the accident, Harold opened a second store: Acme Antique Market on the lower level of Shoppes on the Square in downtown Hickory.

“There is some impulse that’s come since the accident, but this (store) — I’ve had ventures before, but this is my greatest one,” Harold said.

Harold grew a love of antiques and their stories from her grandmother. She learned independence from her father. Organization and respect were ingrained in her in the military. Her graduate studies exposed a love of teaching in her.

All of those aspects come together in her business, Harold said.

When a visitor walks into her store, Harold shows them around the neatly organized space that winds through several rooms. The items, which come from 70 dealers, are organized by section: housewares, clothes, toys, military memorabilia, Christmas decorations, glassware and more. Harold tells stories about the items and can give background on all of them.

Harold’s passion shines through in every conversation. Her store is her addition to her hometown, where she loves to live.

“I grew up in Hickory. I lived here and lived away and then came back because home is always home,” she said.

Harold recently discussed antiques, her store, her brain injury and her family. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

How did you get into antiques?

“My grandmother. She was born in 1909 and, basically, I grew up around an old lady. Growing up around an old lady kind of makes you an old lady.

“I remember her cast irons, all these things because her families were farmers. She had all those items, and then she had her nicer things, like Fenton (glass) pieces. Those are things I remember — the little whatnots. Her talking about china pieces. She actually is my ‘why.’

“Growing up, I never went to antique stores. She just had everything. She worked for prominent families in Hickory and they would gift her items she otherwise wouldn’t have been able to afford.”

How does your grandmother shape your work today?

“She would tell her stories of when she was growing up to me. Her oral history is something that has lived on through me and I passed it along to my children. Now, each time people come into this store, a lot of people think this is like a museum or this is like grandma’s house. It really cool to be thought of as grandma’s house or a museum.

“We have homeschoolers who come in and adults. I get in teach mode. I get to be in teaching mode all the time. We have this interactive experience going on. I’ll tell you how things work, their history.”

How did the car accident affect you?

“Prior to starting the store, I had an auto accident and I was working on a Ph.D. So I have taught, and my goal was to teach on a college level. I found I have a love of teaching. …

“After the accident, I wasn’t able to continue working on my Ph.D. It affected me cognitively. So, basically, I suffered a traumatic brain injury and there is some confidence one loses with that, but my memory isn’t the same it once was and I don’t learn the same way.

“So now my passion for teaching gets channeled here. Though sometimes I don’t remember all the facts, I still get to teach.

“Having an antique store where people actually interact was what I wanted to do. Though I don’t get to work on my Ph.D., I still get to teach people things.”

Did you always want to own your own business?

“I’ve always been independent, which is something my dad taught me being a divorced single parent raising me. In a world that is unpredictable, I have some control over my life. (After the accident, I thought:) I am going to do this, I’m going to plan this out, I’m going to do this.”

How does your military background shape you as a business owner?

“Whenever people see the store, everything is just so. People recognize that, or the fact that both doors are not both open at any given moment, for safety. Things like that. Rules are important to me. I give people the lay of the land, the logistics. I have attention to detail. If something is out of place in the store, I notice. That’s one of the lessons I’ve hung on to.”

What is it like being a female veteran business owner?

“A lot of people see the sign that says veteran-owned. Through having that on the sign, I’ve met the most lady veterans in my entire life, other than the women I served with, during this year and a half running the store — because of the sign.

“When people see ‘veteran’ out there on the sign, a lot of other veterans come in looking for a man. And I’m like, ‘It’s me.’ A veteran is not just a male, a veteran can be female, too. It’s so interesting to watch that.”

