Notable Neighbor Butch Bolton: Conover mechanic reflects on 50 years in business

This August marks 50 years since Butch Bolton began running Butch’s Service Center on U.S. Highway 70 in Conover.

As he looks back on his half-century running the gas station and auto repair shop, he’s grateful for the success he’s had.

“I’m not a rich man and I’m not a poor man,” Bolton said. “Like I tell people: I’ve eat a lot of mayonnaise sandwiches in my time but now I can put two pieces of bologna between my bread now, so I feel like I’m very fortunate to do that.”

That success is especially meaningful considering some of the difficult circumstances when he was younger.

Bolton, who was born in Hickory and raised around Catawba County, was part of a poor family that included five boys and two girls.

His father died when Bolton was 11 but he lived long enough to start his son an early education as a mechanic.

“My dad was a junk dealer when we was growing up so we’ve been around junk cars about all of our lives,” Bolton said.

At 75, Bolton is now past the days where he could assemble four or five carburetors in a day. He has Parkinson’s disease and while he is able to manage it well with medication he no longer works on vehicles.

He still comes to the shop, though, to socialize with customers, help with paperwork and advise mechanics on various jobs.

Bolton recently discussed how his business has changed over the years, how he learned to work on cars and why he returns to the shop.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On how the business has changed:

At the time, Interstate 40 wasn’t open. This was the bypass and this place here was selling souvenirs, anything that had North Carolina on it.

Busload would stop here and they would fuel up or whatever and we had a tremendous amount of gas business here at the time. I pumped right at 100,000 gallons a month.

Then when Interstate 40 opened up, it’s just like a water faucet. It was cut off. I had to go in a different direction.

It wasn’t just about souvenirs and a gift shop or whatever you want to call it. Then I went into more in the mechanical line.

On his approach to working on cars:

When I first came into here in them times there, cars, you thought they was complicated but they wasn’t. But if you brought one in with a straight-drive transmission and a couple gears out of it, I’d take it apart.

If I didn’t know how to fix it, I’d go to the junk yard and get another one and take it apart and figure out what I did wrong. That’s how I learned how to mechanic, especially on transmissions.

As far as working on cars, most of it’s just common sense.

On why he keeps going to the shop:

If I sit around for a day or so, my body tries to lock up on me. I can’t get up and go. I ache all over, my back hurts.

About everything on me hurts. You’ve got to get up and move.

I’ll be 76 in October and the golden years ain’t as golden as what I thought they was going to be.

I enjoy my customers. A lot of people don’t know me from Adam but I appreciate every person that walks through that door right there.