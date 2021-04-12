Notable Neighbor: Bullard turns Facebook fun into book

Ken Bullard found the idea for his book through a writing exercise.
The Hickory resident has been a writer since high school. He worked for newspapers and sold books before finally writing a book of his own.
The book came after Bullard asked friends on Facebook to give him a character name, one physical trait, one personality trait and a job or hobby for the character. From there, Bullard wrote short stories about the characters, with multiple characters in each story.
“After writing several stories (set in the present day) in the fictional town of Dog Lick, I had a few friends suggest that I write a novel about that town,” Bullard said. “They loved this weird little community where absolutely everyone truly cared about absolutely everyone else. So I stepped back in time and began a story. It changed a bit over the time I spent writing. The end result is a book that begins in 1941, with an abusive man abandoning his daughter on a highway in eastern N.C. in the middle of the night in November. The girl wanders into this unusual town, and finds a home, family, and friends there.”
The book, “Welcome to Dog Lick,” Bullard’s first novel, tells stories from the girl’s life over the next 42 years.
Bullard writes stories that make him happy, he said. It leads to honesty and enjoyment from himself and his readers, he said.
“By writing to please myself, rather than to make sales, my stories are genuine,” Bullard said.
In “Welcome to Dog Lick,” Bullard created a town that, even in 1941, was without racism or bigotry, he said. Anti-racism became an underlying theme for the novel.
“While most novels with those themes express them by showing realistic racism and bigotry; I took an opposite approach,” Bullard said. “‘Welcome to Dog Lick’ imagines a place, however small, where racism and bigotry simply don’t exist, even way back in 1941, when the novel begins.”
The town became so real for Bullard, he would sometimes dream of it.
What led you to write this book?
“I lean towards books that leave me feeling happy in the end. I like feel-good stories about likable, sometimes eccentric, characters, so that’s the type of book I was drawn to write. Although there is some tension in the book, with only a couple of exceptions, the conflict arises from natural events of life rather than villains.”
What was the writing process like?
“Mostly a lot of fun — especially in writing the funnier episodes. Two chapters in the book are purely comical, and they are two of my favorites. But along with the fun came frustration. Sometimes I would write quite a long section and then realize it just wasn’t right for the book for one reason or another, and I would have to scrap it and start over.”
Do you have a passion for your work? Why?
“I am passionate about this book because it is not about the world the way it is; it’s about the world the way it should be. Although the story begins in 1941, the people of Dog Lick live their lives entirely without racism or prejudices of any kind.”
How did it feel to finish this book and see it published?
“Holding that first copy in my hands made me feel like a kid on Christmas morning again.”
“Welcome to Dog Lick” is available on Amazon (paperback and Kindle), and locally at Tybrisa Books in Lenoir. Bullard will be doing a book signing there Saturday, May 15, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.