Notable Neighbor: Bullard turns Facebook fun into book

“By writing to please myself, rather than to make sales, my stories are genuine,” Bullard said.

In “Welcome to Dog Lick,” Bullard created a town that, even in 1941, was without racism or bigotry, he said. Anti-racism became an underlying theme for the novel.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“While most novels with those themes express them by showing realistic racism and bigotry; I took an opposite approach,” Bullard said. “‘Welcome to Dog Lick’ imagines a place, however small, where racism and bigotry simply don’t exist, even way back in 1941, when the novel begins.”

The town became so real for Bullard, he would sometimes dream of it.

What led you to write this book?

“I lean towards books that leave me feeling happy in the end. I like feel-good stories about likable, sometimes eccentric, characters, so that’s the type of book I was drawn to write. Although there is some tension in the book, with only a couple of exceptions, the conflict arises from natural events of life rather than villains.”

What was the writing process like?