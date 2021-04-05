Notable Neighbor: Bruce Hooker is a one-man anti-littering campaign

Bruce Hooker began his fight against litter about 18 months ago and he has not let up since.
Hooker, 56, primarily makes his rounds in his neighborhood of Kenworth.
In one early cleanup project in the vacant lot by his home, Hooker said he and a group of homeless people he hired bagged 3,000 pounds of trash.
He said while he still hasn’t gotten tired of his almost daily litter pickup route, the sheer amount of garbage can be overwhelming.
Hooker recently discussed his anti-litter efforts. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On why he goes around picking up litter:
I’m proud of the community.
I like living here and one of the reasons I think we moved to Hickory and to North Carolina in general is just the beauty of the area and you take a beautiful area and then some people trash it.
I don’t want to live in a community with just litter everywhere. So you can just complain about it, or you can do something about it.
I’ll also tell you it’s a great, great form of exercise. You just get out for a walk and while you’re doing a walk, do something productive to help make the neighborhood look cleaner.
On the strangest litter he has ever seen:
We get some weird stuff. A miniature Christmas tree in that (lot by my house) was kind of unusual.
It’s toys; it’s games. I’ve picked up everything that’s pretty much imaginable. People will chuck their child’s dirty diaper out the window of their car. They do that.
They chuck tampon applicators, condoms. Whatever you could possibly throw away, (they throw out).
On the frustrations of picking up litter:
I mean, sometimes it’s overwhelming.
You’ll do a trash route … and then you go and then say maybe you get cleaned up. You get in your car and you’re just driving the trash route that you just walked and three or four people have already chucked something out their window or whatever.
I’ll just say, ‘Oh that wasn’t there before. That wasn’t there. That’s new.’
I’ve had a few people chuck some stuff right in front of me.
On his plans for anti-littering organization Hickory Citizens Litter Project:
It’s in the early stages. It’s an organization of one right now.
I want ours to be completely singularly focused. It’s singularly focused on litter. It’s not about anything else. It’s litter and it’s local.
Too much of other litter activities have been focused on that, ‘Hey it’s annual cleanup day.’ It’s kind of like, ‘Hey, we could all get together once a year and do something. We’ll all feel good about it.’
It’s not going to cut it. Litter is coming out constantly.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.