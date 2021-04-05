Notable Neighbor: Bruce Hooker is a one-man anti-littering campaign

Bruce Hooker began his fight against litter about 18 months ago and he has not let up since.

Hooker, 56, primarily makes his rounds in his neighborhood of Kenworth.

In one early cleanup project in the vacant lot by his home, Hooker said he and a group of homeless people he hired bagged 3,000 pounds of trash.

He said while he still hasn’t gotten tired of his almost daily litter pickup route, the sheer amount of garbage can be overwhelming.

Hooker recently discussed his anti-litter efforts. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On why he goes around picking up litter:

I’m proud of the community.

I like living here and one of the reasons I think we moved to Hickory and to North Carolina in general is just the beauty of the area and you take a beautiful area and then some people trash it.

I don’t want to live in a community with just litter everywhere. So you can just complain about it, or you can do something about it.