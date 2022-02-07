Notable Neighbor Brigitte Matthews: Shirts she designed display history of Hickory's Black communities

Brigitte Matthews said she is trying to keep the history of local Black communities alive through two T-shirt designs. She calls one a legacy shirt and the other the icon shirt.
Matthews, 62, lives in Durham but grew up in the East Hickory and Ridgeview communities. Matthews said the shirts were a way to honor her mother and her mother’s generation.
Matthews said she likes to make crafts, and one day she decided to make something that would celebrate the history of Black communities in Hickory. She was working on a game using information she gathered about historic sites and people related to the communities. After she set the project aside for about a week, her plans took a turn.
“I took the information, thought about it in my head,” Matthews said, “sketched it out and then took it to a graphic designer and said, ‘Could you take this and make it into a design on a T-shirt?’”
Matthews discussed her childhood memories and inspiration for the shirts. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What do the shirts represent?
I did two T-shirts, the legacy T-shirt and the icon T-shirt. The icon T-shirt represents the landmarks in the neighborhood. Even though the present generation might not be able to identify everything on the icon T-shirt, I didn’t want this generation to be excluded from finding out about their neighborhood. I identified local landmarks like the center, the library, the Brown Penn center, a street called “The Drive,” so they could feel proud, too. If you don’t remember what the spot is or if you don’t remember some of the things on the legacy T-shirt, there are some things on this one that will pull you in. It’s all about building up your community.
If I do something else, maybe a third part of this, might be dedication to the Black educators that we grew up with. The present generation probably doesn’t have that benefit now because you know the schools are integrated and teachers are everywhere. I think their commitment, their dedication, their hard work and their effort also deserves to be recognized.
I had the pleasure of attending an all-Black elementary school, and some of the present generation doesn’t know what that was like. I think when you look at those three things in tandem; it is worth celebrating and being a part of Black History Month. Especially, when it involves your own local community.
Who did you give the shirts to?
I passed them out to my mom’s generation as a gift. She passed away in 2018. This was my way of still celebrating her by giving them to her classmates in school, people she grew up with.
I randomly chose a dozen or so people that had gone to school with my mom, played on sports teams with her brothers and her sister; some of them still went to the church my mom attended. I started there, so it’s kind of remembering my mom by remembering or giving something to people who were like her. A couple of people saw them and purchased a few.
What was it like growing up in the area?
We stayed in two different neighborhoods. One was the East Hickory side, which is the area around F Avenue, Tate Boulevard and Lenoir-Rhyne Boulevard. The other is the Ridgeview area.
I was one of the first kids to integrate Kenworth Elementary School. So that was my first year in school, first grade. I don’t know why I didn’t go to kindergarten, but I don’t have a memory of that. Then, we moved over to the other side of town. By the time I got to Ridgeview School, it was first through sixth grade. I think they closed down the middle school and high school and started integrating them into College Park, Grandview and Hickory High School. I attended second grade through the sixth grade at Ridgeview Elementary School.
I come from a large family. There were six kids and my mom was a single parent. I lived in neighborhoods where everybody was like me. I didn’t grow up in an integrated neighborhood. We all played together, all went to school together and came home together.
A lot of my teachers were my mom’s classmates, so if you got in trouble in school, you got in trouble at home. We were very close to my grandparents, who still stayed in East Hickory. My grandfather came over and filled in a lot doing stuff for my mom. We spent a lot of time with my grandmother, so it was pretty cool.
What are your favorite childhood memories?
I loved school. I loved going to the library. I loved reading books. Some of my favorite memories are probably the relationships I had with teachers. They were always encouraging, always there to answer questions.
I always watched my mom. She worked two or three jobs, as she needed to. She was kind of like my first role model for always putting your best foot forward and never giving up. When we first moved to the area, we stayed with my grandparents and then later on, she got a two-bedroom apartment with five, six kids, and then she moved and we had a four bedroom.
Even when I got ready to go to high school, she was able to build her home. When you watch somebody keep putting one foot in front of the other, it motivates you to do the same.
What others had to say:
“I was proud and happy because of all the iconic places and people on the shirts,” Matthews’ sister Phyllis Murrill said. “It was like a flashback.”
“I thought it was a great T-shirt. It is a wonderful tribute to the Ridgeview School and the community,” 1964 Ridgeview High School Panthers football player Xenophone Lutz said. “It reminds me of the Ridgeview community and the great times we had back in those days.” Lutz said the shirts capture the layout of the Ridgeview community. He said it felt good for someone to take the time to depict the Ridgeview community in a way that is recognizable to his generation.
“When Phyllis, her sister, put a picture of it online, I said, ‘Phyllis, where’d you get that shirt? I’d like to have one.’ I mean, it just brings back so many wonderful memories of those days,” Nerie Clark III said. “She pretty much has it all here on the front. The barber shop, the librarian Miss Rose, she was at the library for years, the projects, Your City Taxi, Mr. Bennett’s funeral home, which is now Allen Mitchell funeral home. It just brings back so many wonderful memories for me. And that’s why I reached out to get one of these wonderful shirts. I think she did a really great job.” Clark grew up in the Ridgeview area.