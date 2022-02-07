Notable Neighbor Brigitte Matthews: Shirts she designed display history of Hickory's Black communities

Brigitte Matthews said she is trying to keep the history of local Black communities alive through two T-shirt designs. She calls one a legacy shirt and the other the icon shirt.

Matthews, 62, lives in Durham but grew up in the East Hickory and Ridgeview communities. Matthews said the shirts were a way to honor her mother and her mother’s generation.

Matthews said she likes to make crafts, and one day she decided to make something that would celebrate the history of Black communities in Hickory. She was working on a game using information she gathered about historic sites and people related to the communities. After she set the project aside for about a week, her plans took a turn.

“I took the information, thought about it in my head,” Matthews said, “sketched it out and then took it to a graphic designer and said, ‘Could you take this and make it into a design on a T-shirt?’”

Matthews discussed her childhood memories and inspiration for the shirts. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do the shirts represent?