Notable Neighbor Brandi Trouille: She wants the students she protects to feel safe at school

Brandi Trouille feared the police as a child. But when an officer gave her a second chance, she grew to appreciate the job of law enforcement.
Eventually, Trouille, 32, became part of the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
Trouille is originally from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and now lives in Maiden. She serves as a school resource officer (SRO) at three elementary schools: Balls Creek Elementary, Sherrills Ford Elementary and Catawba Elementary. She’s been working with students in Catawba County for the last two years.
On top of directing morning school traffic and ensuring doors at the schools are locked, Trouille also visits classrooms to offer help with assignments. “I make myself available to the teachers, so if they have something going on, I can go in and help them, or help the kids, especially if they are doing a project,” she said.
Before becoming an SRO, Trouille worked as an undercover officer in narcotics. She also worked at the Catawba County Detention Facility and as an investigator.
Trouille said she wants to set an example for the kids so they learn they can trust her and other officers. “We just want them to meet us and see us to have a good interaction, so that their first interaction isn’t at a wreck or their parent being pulled over,” she said.
Responses were edited for clarity.
Why did you choose this career path?
As a young child growing up, I had seen law enforcement on many occasions due to my father’s poor decisions. This included law enforcement removing me from my mom’s custody when I didn’t want to be. This caused fear in me when it came to law enforcement officers. That all changed one day when I was stopped for speeding by Officer McCurdy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. This officer took a few extra minutes to ask about me, explain things to me, not judge me based on my name, gave me a second chance and provided me with his information in case I ever needed anything. I began to understand that they have jobs to do and their intention was not to hurt me.
I began my career as a narcotics investigator wanting to help remove drugs from the streets due to what I thought had ruined my family.
When taking on the role as school resource officer, I have wanted and am continuing to do my best to help all kids. I am there especially for the kids who went through similar situations like me, to understand that law enforcement officers are approachable, even when the kids are in what feels like the worst times of their lives. But we can also be there on some of their best days, too. I want to build rapport with all of my students, allowing them to know if they ever need me, I am going to do everything I can, if possible, to be there for them and help them.
What is the best advice you’ve received?
That you are who you choose to be and that your actions will speak to who you are. That you can be anything you want to be, and no matter what choices I make in life, my mom would always have my back and support me.
How do you want to be remembered?
I want to be remembered like I remember Officer McCurdy. I want to be remembered as the one to make a difference; the one who took the extra minute; the one who showed others that law enforcement officers are amazing people who are there to help; and the one that built rapport and trust with anyone and everyone who needed someone to talk to, or in the worst times of their lives — they could talk to me.