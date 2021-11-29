Notable Neighbor Brandi Trouille: She wants the students she protects to feel safe at school

Responses were edited for clarity.

Why did you choose this career path?

As a young child growing up, I had seen law enforcement on many occasions due to my father’s poor decisions. This included law enforcement removing me from my mom’s custody when I didn’t want to be. This caused fear in me when it came to law enforcement officers. That all changed one day when I was stopped for speeding by Officer McCurdy in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. This officer took a few extra minutes to ask about me, explain things to me, not judge me based on my name, gave me a second chance and provided me with his information in case I ever needed anything. I began to understand that they have jobs to do and their intention was not to hurt me.

I began my career as a narcotics investigator wanting to help remove drugs from the streets due to what I thought had ruined my family.