Notable Neighbor Bobby Lineberger: He was inspired to be a trooper seeing how crime affected his community

State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.
He knows the importance — his friend died in a car wreck when he was in high school in the early 1990s.
Lineberger’s Bunker Hill High School basketball teammates were preparing for a game against Newton-Conover. His friend invited Lineberger to join him for dinner with his family, but Lineberger declined and stayed to continue practicing. “Two minutes later he was killed on Bunker Hill School Road,” he said.
Lineberger said he could hear the sirens from the high school and he went to investigate the crash himself. “I remember that day like it was yesterday,” he said.
He said it was a single-vehicle wreck where the car flipped. “There was no way he could have survived that wreck,” he said.
Lineberger said he shares that story with his own kids to warn them about speeding.
Lineberger, 45, now works out of the Highway Patrol station on U.S. Highway 70 in Newton.
He graduated from Bunker Hill in 1994 and enrolled at Livingstone College where he graduated in 1998.
“My high school counselor told me I would never go to college,” he said. “I should just go do a trade job. That inspired me to do better. I always told myself, ‘Don’t let one person dictate who you are in life’.”
His first law enforcement job was with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office. Two years later, he moved to the Hickory Police Department. “That gave me great investigative skills and got me involved in the community,” Lineberger said. “I learned a lot at those departments, but my ultimate goal was to be a North Carolina State Trooper.”
He was at the Hickory Police Department until 2006 when he left to pursue a job with the Highway Patrol. He was hired in January 2007. “And here I am,” he said.
Lineberger said he was struck by seeing how drinking and driving impacts individuals and families. As a trooper, he can make a difference. “I feel like if I could stop one from drinking and driving, then you could probably save a whole family’s life,” he said
Lineberger was promoted to first sergeant in February. He supervises troopers in Catawba and Lincoln counties.
“I’m going to hold my guys accountable,” he said. “I want them to reduce the number of alcohol-related accidents in Catawba and Lincoln counties. I’m going to lead them by example. I’m going to be out there and working with them.”
Responses were edited for clarity.
What motivates you?
Seeing a positive outcome in everything that I do, to be successful and positive in life, and to make someone else’s life better
What makes you happy?
Seeing my family succeed, and my kids to be better than me and have better opportunities than what I was afforded.
What is something you would change about your life?
Becoming a trooper sooner and obtaining my master’s degree right out of college.
What is the best advice you have received?
My cousin Grover Lineberger said always strive to be the best humanitarian that you can be. Always be positive in your interactions no matter what the situation is at hand.
How do you wish to be remembered?
I wish to be remembered by always leaving a smile on someone’s face, a good person and always being there for the citizens of this state!