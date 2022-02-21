Notable Neighbor Bobby Lineberger: He was inspired to be a trooper seeing how crime affected his community

State Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. Bobby Lineberger says one of his priorities is keeping young drivers safe.

He knows the importance — his friend died in a car wreck when he was in high school in the early 1990s.

Lineberger’s Bunker Hill High School basketball teammates were preparing for a game against Newton-Conover. His friend invited Lineberger to join him for dinner with his family, but Lineberger declined and stayed to continue practicing. “Two minutes later he was killed on Bunker Hill School Road,” he said.

Lineberger said he could hear the sirens from the high school and he went to investigate the crash himself. “I remember that day like it was yesterday,” he said.

He said it was a single-vehicle wreck where the car flipped. “There was no way he could have survived that wreck,” he said.

Lineberger said he shares that story with his own kids to warn them about speeding.

Lineberger, 45, now works out of the Highway Patrol station on U.S. Highway 70 in Newton.

He graduated from Bunker Hill in 1994 and enrolled at Livingstone College where he graduated in 1998.