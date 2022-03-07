Notable Neighbor Bill Schreiber: Retired principal reflects on his work in the military, schools and church

When Bill Schreiber retired as a principal, he was marking the end of what had been a second career.
Schreiber’s first career was in the Navy. He joined the military after struggling in college.
He served as a flight officer on planes. His service included providing support during the 1993 Battle of Mogadishu and the Balkans conflict in the late 1990s.
Schreiber, who grew up in western New York, ended his Navy career after a little more than 20 years and moved to North Carolina to care for his ailing father.
He came to the Hickory area to work as a JROTC instructor at Newton-Conover High School. Schreiber enjoyed working in education and would go on to serve as an assistant principal at Hickory High School before becoming a principal in Caldwell County.
He spent the last six years of his education career at the alternative Gateway School.
“I’m blessed,” Schreiber said, reflecting back on his careers. “I am tired, physically tired, but I feel like I’m blessed because, you know, just trying to make an impact with the folks you’re around.”
There will still be work for Schreiber to do in retirement. A self-described “cradle-to-grave Catholic,” he has been an ordained deacon since 2014 and is active at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Hickory.
Last fall, Schreiber was named the assistant director of formation for deacons in the Diocese of Charlotte. In that role, he assists with the education for Catholic deacons in 46 central and western North Carolina counties.
Schreiber recently discussed his work in the military, education and the church. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On why he joined the Navy:
(My family) had some influence in my joining. My dad was in the Army and the Marine Corps and then he served a couple tours in Vietnam. Had several uncles that were also in the military.
But it was more of a convenience thing. When I first went off to college, I was an A/B honor roll student coming out of high school and then I kind of goofed off.
Didn’t do anything bad like get in drugs or anything, but I just kind of goofed off and didn’t do so hot my first semester of college. So I went back and I was like, ‘I can’t face the old man because I’m the oldest and I’m the kid that’s always done well, etc.’
I went back and I said, ‘Hey Dad, I’m going to go join the military because I don’t want to be a failure in anybody’s eyes.’
I went and joined the Navy. I looked around, Navy was the only one that offered the option to fly and I really wanted to fly.
I was a naval flight officer (on the crew aboard flights). The glasses kind of exclude you from doing the pilot stuff.
On memorable experiences in the Navy:
We had one particular deployment while we were (in Bermuda), and we had one officer that was not really well liked by everybody in the crews, officers in particular.
(Riding a) moped is the way you get around down there. So his moped was floated out to a barge that was in the center of the harbor next to the airfield and placed on top of this big dirt thing with (an American) flag on top of it by a bunch of junior officers.
It was hilarious.
So he got mad about that. So they brought it back off the barge and then the next week they pulled it up the flag pole over top of his office.
You had those kind of fun moments but then you had the serious moments where, I served in a couple units that did support services in Mogadishu when ‘Black Hawk Down’ happened.
We flew combat support missions (in the Balkans) and that’s always terrifying, watching the artillery flying back and forth and the airplanes flying around.
Just realizing that, ‘Why are we at this level of conflict? Why can’t we just kind of live together?’
On his experiences as the principal of the Gateway School:
We just have a tremendous need for some compassion and trauma-informed schools, a lot of the kids that we see in that particular school suffer from a variety of traumas that they had nothing to do with.
Helping them to see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel is very rewarding.
The challenges are significant. We have smaller class settings and we have less students than a traditional school but the students are very, very needy.
Before they can get to the educational piece, you really have to establish a good, solid social-emotional safety net for the kids. So, if they stumble or they’re struggling with something, then they can come and talk to you and get focused and back on track.
The focus a lot of times, we dwell on the past and on mistakes, and I try to get the kids (to understand), ‘Listen, you learn from the past. You live today well and the future will take care of itself.’
We’re always proud when the child that we thought would never even graduate from high school comes back a couple years later and tells us about the success story that they have and then they thank us for the efforts that we put forward.
On his work as a deacon:
About 2005 (or) 2006, the deacon at the time told me, ‘You ought to think about becoming a deacon.’
I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m not qualified to do that.’
The exact words out of his mouth is: ‘God doesn’t call the qualified. He qualifies those who are called.’ So that’s kind of resonated with me since then so I started down that path and pursued that.
God’s blessed me and I’ve received many graces through my life, and I just think being able to pay it forward and help others. That’s my sole focus.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.