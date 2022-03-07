Notable Neighbor Bill Schreiber: Retired principal reflects on his work in the military, schools and church

On his experiences as the principal of the Gateway School:

We just have a tremendous need for some compassion and trauma-informed schools, a lot of the kids that we see in that particular school suffer from a variety of traumas that they had nothing to do with.

Helping them to see that there’s light at the end of the tunnel is very rewarding.

The challenges are significant. We have smaller class settings and we have less students than a traditional school but the students are very, very needy.

Before they can get to the educational piece, you really have to establish a good, solid social-emotional safety net for the kids. So, if they stumble or they’re struggling with something, then they can come and talk to you and get focused and back on track.

The focus a lot of times, we dwell on the past and on mistakes, and I try to get the kids (to understand), ‘Listen, you learn from the past. You live today well and the future will take care of itself.’