Notable Neighbor Bethany Gabriel: Local musician marks new milestone in young career

But also it was a little bit of I need to get rid of that safety cushion. I’m never going to thrive if I don’t get rid of that safety cushion because if I get rid of that job then my only hope is to dive headfirst into music and fail or fly.

On the meaning of her new single:

It’s written from, say, you’re sitting in the city looking out the window.

So you’re in like a quiet room and you’re just looking at the busyness and everything from a quiet place and seeing everything that nobody else sees, which is ultimately the fact that love is missing and we can all be there for each other but we’re not.

On her songwriting process:

If I decide I need to write more or I need to write a song, I will write music first and then I’ll loop a section of it and whatever it makes me feel, I’ll write those feelings down.

But typically, a lot of times I’ll feel overwhelmed by the thoughts in my head and I can’t really think about anything else until I get it out and it kind of clears up space so that I’ll just write it all out.

I’ve never been good at taking someone else’s idea and making a song out of it.