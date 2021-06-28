Notable Neighbor Beth Bradshaw: Waterfall-loving librarian seeks out hidden gems

Beth Bradshaw stopped counting the number of waterfalls she has visited at around 1,300.
Bradshaw, 58, a Hudson resident who works as a Hickory librarian, first became interested in waterfalls after seeing the 1992 film “The Last of the Mohicans” and learning the movie had been shot in North Carolina.
From there, she started venturing out to see waterfalls and said she was filled with awe at the natural beauty she witnessed.
As she became more experienced, she became even more adventurous in her search for waterfalls.
Bradshaw likes to explore for waterfalls by studying topographical maps to figure out likely spots where waterfalls might be and venturing out in places where there are not established trails to find little-known falls.
Bradshaw recently discussed the challenges and rewards of exploring waterfalls. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On managing her fear of heights while visiting waterfalls: I am afraid of heights. So why in the world am I interested in waterfalls? I don’t know. Maybe it’s the challenge.
There are plenty of times where I have been closer to the edge of a drop than I am particularly comfortable with, but it is a challenge.
(The fear of heights is) much better.
It’s always there, but it’s learning how to focus your mind somewhere else so that you’re not thinking about ‘Ok, if I fall this way I’m going to die.’ You have to distract yourself a little bit.
So if there is a drop (one way), I look (the other way) or I look at what’s directly in front of me and just try not to look at what’s here that’s going to scare me.
On what she loves about finding waterfalls:I think it’s the challenge of getting there because a lot of these things are not the things that most people see.
When you don’t have anybody saying, ‘OK, there’s a waterfall right here,’ you’re actually looking on a map and saying, ‘I think there might be something there,’ and you’re going exploring basically.
That is a tremendous sense of accomplishment for me when I can find something.
On a mishap during one of her early hiking expeditions:Early on, I jumped on a wet rock and slipped and fell on something and detached a tendon and had to get out.
We weren’t too far in so that was not so bad. At least it was just a mile in.
It was early on (in my time hiking) because that’s a foolish move to do. You don’t ever jump on a wet rock.
I had walked across and it seemed like it was perfectly fine but then I got a little bit overenthusiastic and I jumped on it, which was not a smart thing to do.
On her favorite waterfall visit:My favorite experience is a waterfall called Upper Blackberry Run Falls.
There was something about that name that just called to me and a friend. I went and headed across the river, which was a little bit challenging.
Then it was very difficult, dense vegetation but we got up to that and it was like, ‘Oh my gosh. This is the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen, all those drips.’
It was just a great day.
Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.