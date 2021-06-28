Notable Neighbor Beth Bradshaw: Waterfall-loving librarian seeks out hidden gems

(The fear of heights is) much better.

It’s always there, but it’s learning how to focus your mind somewhere else so that you’re not thinking about ‘Ok, if I fall this way I’m going to die.’ You have to distract yourself a little bit.

So if there is a drop (one way), I look (the other way) or I look at what’s directly in front of me and just try not to look at what’s here that’s going to scare me.

On what she loves about finding waterfalls:I think it’s the challenge of getting there because a lot of these things are not the things that most people see.

When you don’t have anybody saying, ‘OK, there’s a waterfall right here,’ you’re actually looking on a map and saying, ‘I think there might be something there,’ and you’re going exploring basically.

That is a tremendous sense of accomplishment for me when I can find something.

On a mishap during one of her early hiking expeditions:Early on, I jumped on a wet rock and slipped and fell on something and detached a tendon and had to get out.

We weren’t too far in so that was not so bad. At least it was just a mile in.