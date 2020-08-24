Notable Neighbor: Artist Adele James McCarty makes mark in private, public spaces

Adele James McCarty’s artistic talent was recognized early on, but when it came time to choose a career she had doubts about being a professional artist.
One of the Hickory native’s big concerns was how to make money in the field. However, she could not think of anything else she wanted to do and felt a calling from God to be an artist.
She went on to major in art at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and has been a professional artist since 1999.
Her work has included paintings and murals in places ranging from people’s homes to corporate offices.
She’s responsible for the historic Sherrill Tobacco Co. mural in the town of Catawba.
Since last year, she’s been working on another project that will be visible to the public: two murals honoring Ridgeview High School, an all-Black high school in Hickory that was closed during integration.
One mural will commemorate the 1964 Ridgeview High School football team, which left every one of its opponents scoreless. The other mural will highlight other aspects of the school’s legacy.
The United Arts Council of Catawba County received a grant from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation for the Ridgeview artwork.
It’s unclear when the mural will be unveiled. The arts council hoped to hold an unveiling later this year but the COVID-19 pandemic may push that back to next year.
McCarty recently discussed her first project, her favorite project and her approach to the Ridgeview murals.This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On her first professional project:
It was actually a client’s master bathroom.
It was like Mary holding the baby Jesus and it had cherubs all around. It was friends from church and I just remember it being kind of hard because (of) neck pain because, you know, being up on the ceiling that long.
I guess I could say I was probably nervous and wanting to make sure it turned out right. But they’ve been very happy with it over the years.
On her favorite project:
I did a mural for the Von Drehle Corp., so that was a great opportunity there.
(It was) their entrance in their hallway. He wanted actually what goes on in a factory so I did some of the machinery and actually like took the toilet paper and swirled it around a little bit.
They wanted also to include the people so they had little photographs of the workers inside this frame.
I guess I enjoyed the challenge of it and the outcome.
(The challenge was) to make it look nice because here you have a factory so you have to make it become like a glorious thing because they wanted to celebrate their work.
On one of the big breaks in her career:
The (town of) Catawba mural, someone I guess who lived nearby they had me come to their house and do a nursery type of children’s bedroom and their interior decorator was there and was like, "Oh my goodness, who is this person?"
So she looked me up and found me and I started doing work through her. She started giving me jobs … so then I was outside of Hickory working in the Gastonia, Belmont area, Mt. Holly area.
On her approach to the Ridgeview murals:
I knew there were certain things I had to include. Of course the team and then again I had to just narrow it down to the basics.
We’ve had meetings all along and I’ve listened to certain things because when they had their (Ridgeview High) reunion this one lady was like, "Well, it was more than football. We had a glee club, we had singing, and we had other sports as well and we had success there as well.”
So I tried to make that known in the second mural.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
