Notable Neighbor: Artist Adele James McCarty makes mark in private, public spaces

McCarty recently discussed her first project, her favorite project and her approach to the Ridgeview murals.This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On her first professional project:

It was actually a client’s master bathroom.

It was like Mary holding the baby Jesus and it had cherubs all around. It was friends from church and I just remember it being kind of hard because (of) neck pain because, you know, being up on the ceiling that long.

I guess I could say I was probably nervous and wanting to make sure it turned out right. But they’ve been very happy with it over the years.

On her favorite project:

I did a mural for the Von Drehle Corp., so that was a great opportunity there.

(It was) their entrance in their hallway. He wanted actually what goes on in a factory so I did some of the machinery and actually like took the toilet paper and swirled it around a little bit.

They wanted also to include the people so they had little photographs of the workers inside this frame.

I guess I enjoyed the challenge of it and the outcome.