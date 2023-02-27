Hickory Police Investigator Anthony Callicutt likes to go fast to relieve stress.

That’s why he turns to drag racing and running when not in uniform.

Callicutt, 33, is a detective with the special victims unit. He investigates crimes involving children, he said. Callicutt said he has worked in law enforcement for around 12 years, the last eight in Hickory.

“In this job, if you are not finding things to keep your mind off of the job then you’re going to burn out,” Callicutt said. “(Building and racing cars) is a good outlet for me and working out and running. I do a lot of running.”

Callicutt recently finished rebuilding the motor of his 1991 Ford Mustang, also called a Fox Body Mustang, which he uses for racing.

“(Fox Body Mustangs have) the one body style everyone loves to hate,” Callicutt said. “But if you like it, you like it. It’s got like a cult following of people that enjoy these cars. I am one of those crazy people.”

Callicutt said the car’s motor was destroyed in October. Repairs were finished at the end of January. He said his grandpa taught him how to fix cars.

“It’s definitely not the fastest thing in the world,” Callicutt said. “It’s not the best-looking thing in the world. But for me it’s something that I built, so that’s something I can say I did and that’s something I’m proud of.”

Callicutt grew up in Thomasville, a small town in Davidson County. He said his wife, Amber, is his high school sweetheart. College brought the couple to the Hickory area. Callicutt attended Catawba Valley Community College and Amber attended Lenoir-Rhyne University.

Callicutt discussed his career and love for racing. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why a career in law enforcement?

My brother’s a deputy with Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office. Growing up we used to pretend to be cops and bad guys. He would always be the cop. I was always the bad guy, which is kind of funny now.

He inspired me. He has always loved his job. I wanted to do something that would be different every day. This job is different. With this job, you have no clue what you’re going see from day to day.

What do you love most about your job?

Dealing with people. Sometimes that can be frustrating, but sometimes that can be the most rewarding part of this job. Especially the position I have now, getting to work with children. Having the opportunity to help them, to help bring resolution to them with something that has happened in their life.

Why do you like cars and racing?

My grandparents owned an auto body shop and salvage yard when I was growing up. I was always there. I was always working on cars as a kid. I would have gone into a career related to cars had I thought there would have been something more for me. That’s why I chose law enforcement, but at the same time, I couldn’t get away from that passion for toying with cars.

I joke around all the time that the movie “Fast and Furious” kind of shaped my childhood. I remember pulling up the eBay pages on a dial-up computer, looking at cars, saying, “I want this car or this car.”

My first car was a Mustang. We got it for $400 and it was wrecked. Part of that deal was you had to fix it yourself. The front end was crashed. I fixed everything myself, so that was my car. I was so proud of that car. It was a little V6, just a turd, but it was fun to drive.

As you get older, your toys just get more expensive. As I got older, I started putting more and more into cars. I enjoy going to the racetrack with family and friends.

I race at Wilkesboro Dragway (in Wilkes County) and Shadyside Dragway in Cleveland County. I’ve been to zMAX Dragway, in Concord. That’s the bigger track around here. It just depends on what event I’m participating in.

I like to do streetcar racing. There are streetcar classes in drag racing. It always appealed to me that you can have a car that has upwards of 1,400 horsepower and goes as quick as it does, but you can still drive it on the street.

I love the atmosphere at the racetrack. I love waking up at 5:30-6 a.m., getting the car loaded up on the trailer, hauling it to the track, getting unloaded, setting up the tent, bringing out the grill, taking the cooler and just hanging out with everybody. I mean going fast is fun too, but it’s the whole experience for me.

Why do you run?

Running has been the absolute worst thing I’ve ever done. I absolutely hate running. I cannot stand to run. I got into running as a way again to clear my mind, because it’s you versus yourself. I mean, there’s no one that’s going to tell you to continue to run. There’s no one that’s going to tell you to stop or to keep going.

I do it, because it’s hard. A lot of people really enjoy running, I do not. I run for the mental challenge.

It’s fun when you finish. When doing a marathon, you’ve got 26.2 miles to run. At the start I am thinking, “This is the worst decision I’ve ever made in my entire life. I’m an idiot. Why are you doing this? This is so dumb.” Halfway through, I’m thinking the same thing. Three quarters of the way through, I’m like, “Why don’t you just stop? Why are you doing this? This is crazy.” And then I finish, and I am like, “OK, I’m going to do another one.”

Where do you run?

I’ve been all over. I’ve done races in Hickory. I’ve done ones in other cities that are close by. I did an ultra-marathon, which is 50 kilometers. The ultra-marathon was at Kings Mountain State Park, in Clover, South Carolina. It’s called the Mountaineer Rumble.

This year I did a half marathon during the runDisney at Disneyworld in Florida. Me and my wife run together. You wake up at 3 a.m. because the race starts at 5 a.m. There is a two-mile walk to a park. So, when you’re starting, you already have two miles just in walking. The whole time I’m walking I’m thinking, “This is so dumb. Why are we doing this? I’m not doing this anymore.”

Disney has a challenge called the Dopey Challenge where you run a 5k, a 10k, a half and a full marathon all in four days. You do each race over the four-day period. At the end of this year’s race, I decided I am going to do the Dopey Challenge next year. Hopefully I’ll be in a little better shape. I didn’t really train for the run I did this year.

I have another race at the end of February and another half-marathon in April.

I’ve done five or six of the marathons at Disney. We had some friends recommend the Disney marathons. We were wanting to do a longer distance run. The first I did was a half-marathon in 2020.

We go to Disney for the atmosphere. You’ve got orchestras playing out on the course. You’ve got choirs singing while you’re running. There are big screens playing Disney movies. It’s a vibe. It’s just nice. It makes running back at home, or anywhere else, so terrible.

For the Disney marathons, you do a pre-planned route through the parks and nearby areas. Unfortunately, you can’t just run 13 miles in the park even though that would be more fun. For part of the race, you are running the highways. You might have 40,000 people running a race with you.