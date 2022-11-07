Notable Neighbor Anita Doran: "By volunteering we can make a difference"

When Anita Doran moved to Hickory, she said she was pleased to find a thriving arts and theater scene.

Doran spent many years living in larger cities, such as Philadelphia and Houston, where a number of entertainment options were readily available. For example, while living in Charlotte, Doran and her husband would take in the opera and go to cast parties for theater productions.

The couple moved to Hickory in 2010.

Doran said she stumbled upon the Hickory Museum of Art while working at the Catawba Science Center and fell in love with the quality of exhibits and programs at the museum. That is when she decided to start becoming more involved. Doran was on the museum’s board for six years and is now on the board of the Hickory Community Theatre.

Doran, 64, said she enjoys bringing friends to exhibits at the Hickory Museum of Art and to productions at the Hickory Community Theatre to show people what Hickory has to offer.

Doran shared her passion for supporting the local arts scene. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

What do you love about Hickory?

I love the Hickory Museum of Art and, in general, I love Hickory. I’ve lived in several cities. I grew up in west Tennessee. I went to school at Georgia Tech, so I lived in Atlanta. I’ve lived in Houston, Philadelphia, Durham and then Charlotte for 17 years, then moved to Hickory in 2010.

My husband and I thought we would really miss Charlotte. We were tempted to purchase a condominium in downtown Charlotte so we could go back on the weekends.

When I met him, one of the things that was surprising and attractive was he had a subscription to the opera. I was like, “I don’t think I’ve ever met anybody who has a subscription to the opera.” He really loved it. He also had a subscription to the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra. I had a subscription to the Charlotte Repertory Theatre and the North Carolina Dance Theatre. So, we had stuff going on downtown all the time.

We thought we were going to miss that when we moved to Hickory, but we haven’t missed it. There’s so much to do here between the art museum, the Catawba Science Center, the Hickory Community Theatre and the Green Room Community Theatre.

Why are you a supporter of the arts?

I think we can learn about other people and their experiences and share experiences with the rest of the audience. I do truly think art changes people’s lives, because it can change our perspectives.

I think the arts help Hickory to be a better place to live and make us a more vibrant and a more empathetic community. I think that’s really important. I think it brings people together that have different backgrounds and different opinions about the way the world works. Through art, we can see glimpses of other people’s lives who may be very different from us.

How did you get involved with the museum?

When I first moved here, I was unemployed. I was just looking around for volunteer opportunities. I wanted to work and get involved in the community. I did some work at the Catawba Science Center. While I was there, I went through the Hickory Museum of Art and saw what was there, so I volunteered with them, too.

There was a field trip to Valdese Weavers, which had an exhibit of different kinds of textiles and the art behind designing textiles. I went on the trip, and it was so great. I thought, “This museum does great programming. Who’d have ever thought you could go on a field trip to a manufacturing company as part of an art museum program?” I was really impressed.

What sparked the idea for Hickory Community Theatre cast parties?

When I was in Charlotte, I was on the auxiliary for the professional theater company. We would do cast parties for them.

I’m new to the board of Hickory Community Theatre and the audience development committee. I pitched the idea to have cast parties after Hickory Community Theatre shows on opening night. Each one is held at Duke’s Restaurant and Wine Bar.

There’s something special about being there on opening night. There’s excitement around it. Selfishly, I wanted a way to get it on my schedule and get it on my friends’ schedules to all go on the same night so that we could get together afterwards to talk about the show and review it amongst ourselves. But I wanted the cast and crew to be able to join us. Rather than focus on the audience, we put the focus on the actors because you could never say thank you too much to people who are volunteering their time and their energy into a performance. It takes a tremendous amount of time and energy.

These actors are volunteers, so I want to make sure they know how much they are appreciated. And so, it’s morphed into a cast party. We didn’t know how it would go for the first show, which was “Memphis.” Pretty much everybody showed up. It was great fun. We had about 50 people there that night. There were not as many people for “Macbeth,” but I think there were some competing things going on that night. Friday night was the first time we’ve had one for a Fireman’s Kitchen show. They’re always smaller.

It’s fun to schmooze with the actors. You get to find out what they thought about the character, what they were trying to do and what they feel the motivation is for the character.

What do you like about volunteering?

I like meeting fascinating people, to be a little part of something bigger and to feel like a part of this community. I feel like I get to pay it back a little bit. We stand on the shoulders of so many great people who built this town, built these assets and supported them.

The other thing I love is I don’t have to be a big fish to make a difference. You can be a fish, a very small fish, in this pond, but by volunteering we can make a difference here. That’s so great to be able to just show up for things and be able to make a difference.