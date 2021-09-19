Notable Neighbor Andrew Atkin: Abstract painter loves nature and teaching

Andrew Atkin had a painting on his easel of two palm trees and a little hut during our visit to his studio. The painting’s background was filled with dark blues and purples that provided contrast to a pastel sun encircled with light pinks and yellows. The two palm trees and hut were painted with bright and dark greens and highlighted with hot pink.
"It’s for my sweetheart’s daughter and her husband that live in Charleston, South Carolina," he said. " I saw this little painting (points to his reference image) in a magazine and I thought I would recreate it. Twist things around just a little bit, that’s what we artist do. We borrow, beg and steal and that’s all legal. I put my own little touches on it and voila you have my own little rendition.
"For pieces like this, if I am inspired by another work and something's there that I haven’t experimented with then I’ll go ahead and try to adopt some of the elements to turn it into my own image. Nothing is ever really original. Artists borrow a lot of concepts and that’s OK."
Atkin creates brightly colored, abstract paintings of various sizes. Atkin says he likes to let the canvas lead him and that he never knows where a painting might take him.
When Atkin isn’t creating he loves spending time outdoors and taking care of his garden. His backyard in Granite Falls is decorated with various art pieces that Atkin and his partner Dorothy Nurminen have made.
Atkin likes to grow plants that provide nutrients to local wildlife, especially hummingbirds, bees and butterflies. The couple also keeps bird feeders around the yard. Atkin said he draws artistic inspiration from nature and likes to give back to nature as much as he can.
Atkin is the art teacher at the University Christian High School near Lenoir-Rhyne University. Atkin was previously a visual arts professor at Lenoir-Rhyne University and Catawba Valley Community College.
Atkin is originally from Greensboro. His family moved to the area in 1973, shortly after his father retired from the Air Force and Atkin had graduated from high school.
Atkin discussed his creative process and love for visual arts. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his inspiration
My inspiration mostly comes from nature. Everything you need to know comes from nature and that means the color, shape, form, lines, feelings, smells, sight, the clouds, the sun, and all of that stuff. That’s the biggest inspiration for me.
I also think the sheer joy of creating is exciting. It can be disappointing, and it has been in my life, but it has also been exciting. I have had some success. I don’t want to quit. I have to keep going with it, because every time I touch my brush to the canvas I learn something new. I tell that to my students.
Nobody walked in here as an expert; it’s a learning experience. It’s all right there with you. Knowing that I have no idea how these paintings are going to turn out is an inspiration, too. They’re going to do what they’re going to do and I like that. I don’t really want to know. Why would you want to know? I like the mystery.
I also look at as many artists as possible, for inspiration. I like Picasso and the reason I like Picasso is because he was very diverse; he did a lot of experimentation and took a lot of chances. His themes went from one to the next, much like in my art career.
I really enjoy looking at Vincent Van Gogh’s stuff, simply because it is so active, animated and alive. It is so real for me. I feel his pain, I really simply do. I don’t know why. I can’t explain it.
Other artists from the 20th century, which are my biggest influences, are Monroe, Paul Clay, Kandinsky, to a certain extent Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. I like Haring's cartoon-like imagery. In my early years, I started out as a cartoonist, so I really have a fascination with that style of artwork.
Local artists that I really look up to are Steve Brooks with his fabulous use of color, same with Joe Lafone, my student artists both past and present and my protégé and dear friend Derrick Chalfant. I love his animated images and his cartoon-like images. I look at all of those influences and they have all played a major part in where I am at today in my career.
On teaching students about art
I love seeing my students grasp what I am talking about and watching the light bulb go off. They take off from there and it gives me goosebumps sometimes. I have made some errors in my judgments in teaching, in the past. You have to learn from those things and stay focused on the job and on the creative element involved with teaching visual arts.
Sometimes it is fast-paced and sometimes it is very slow. That is the nature of the beast, but I feed off of that. I bring that inspiration back to my little studio right here. It is not a big space. It is small, intimate and quiet. It is personal, but I remember the days teaching, like today, and how happy the students get when they get something and it clicks with them. Man, that is the best part, I think.