Notable Neighbor Andrew Atkin: Abstract painter loves nature and teaching

Nobody walked in here as an expert; it’s a learning experience. It’s all right there with you. Knowing that I have no idea how these paintings are going to turn out is an inspiration, too. They’re going to do what they’re going to do and I like that. I don’t really want to know. Why would you want to know? I like the mystery.

I also look at as many artists as possible, for inspiration. I like Picasso and the reason I like Picasso is because he was very diverse; he did a lot of experimentation and took a lot of chances. His themes went from one to the next, much like in my art career.

I really enjoy looking at Vincent Van Gogh’s stuff, simply because it is so active, animated and alive. It is so real for me. I feel his pain, I really simply do. I don’t know why. I can’t explain it.

Other artists from the 20th century, which are my biggest influences, are Monroe, Paul Clay, Kandinsky, to a certain extent Andy Warhol and Keith Haring. I like Haring's cartoon-like imagery. In my early years, I started out as a cartoonist, so I really have a fascination with that style of artwork.