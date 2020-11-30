Notable Neighbor Aaron Burgin started nonprofit to help veterans

“I would love to team up with someone that does chimney sweeping and give (veterans) a good discount. So while we’re there delivering the wood, we can make sure their flue is clean and they’re not going to have a problem in the future, or if their gutters need cleaning — something minor that we could help with while we’re there, we would love to be able to do that,” Burgin said.

Burgin said Wood for Warriors' biggest problem right now is finding veterans in need of wood. “We’ve got more wood on the ground than we do people to deliver it to — that’s not a problem we want to have,” he said.

“People get the misconception that we are wanting to do this for people who can’t do it for themselves — that’s not the case at all,” Burgin continued. “(The veterans) don’t have to be disabled; they can be able-bodied and just not have time to cut their own wood. They’ve already served us; it’s time for us to give back.”

Burgin also hopes people learn by example. “We want to spark a movement to go out in your community and make a difference,” he said.