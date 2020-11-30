Notable Neighbor Aaron Burgin started nonprofit to help veterans

Hickory resident Aaron Burgin saw a need in his community and decided to take action.
“If you talk about it, be about it,” Burgin said. This was his mindset when he started chopping wood and delivering it to veterans in need of a supplemental heat source during the winter. “They’ve already served us; it’s time to serve them,” he added.
This year he created a nonprofit dedicated to supplying veterans with wood for heat during the colder months. It’s called Wood for Warriors.
“I started with veterans because I felt like we need to take care of them first,” Burgin said. “We want to give the community an example of reaching out and doing something on their own to help others.”
When Burgin isn’t preoccupied with one of the three businesses he operates with his wife — Mountain Springs Doodles, Mountain Springs Farms, and The Freezer Farmer — he and a few friends are making arrangements to pick up wood, chop it up, and deliver it to veterans in Catawba County and surrounding areas.
One friend who helps with Wood for Warriors is Jared Weaver, an Army veteran who served four years including time in Iraq during 2017. “It gives you a sense of pride to help a community that never really asked for help,” he said.
“Vietnam veterans and (Gulf War veterans) are getting older and are starting to get to the age where they can’t do some stuff for themselves,” Weaver continued. “As the years go by, they kind of get kicked back further and further, and people forget about them. This is just another way to help them out.”
Burgin got the inspiration to help a population in need after being involved with Southeast Rescue and Relief, a nonprofit volunteer group that responds to natural disasters.
“I went to Lake Charles, Louisiana earlier this year after Hurricane Laura hit. We’ve done a lot of work in the Bahamas. We got together on our coast after Hurricane Florence in 2018,” Burgin explained. He’s been involved with the group for three years.
Support Local Journalism
“When we first started with Southeast Rescue and Relief we were all doing it on our dime, paying out of pocket to help,” Burgin said. After some planning, the group was able to be established as a nonprofit and accept donations from folks wanting to help.
“We knew that we could make a difference, and it just kept coming back to the question of, ‘Well, why don’t we? What’s stopping us?’ That’s the inspiration behind Wood for Warriors, too,” Burgin said.
Burgin sees his nonprofit eventually including other areas of need, as well. “Maybe there’s a paraplegic coming home who needs a ramp built, or someone who needs help paying for their prescriptions — wherever there’s a need, we’d want to fill the void,” he said. “We’re just starting out. There’s no telling what it might turn into.”
For now, Burgin and his team of big-hearted friends will focus on providing wood to veterans. “This is something they can put into their everyday lives and use. This is something beneficial for them, and not something they have to wait for,” he explained.
“I would love to team up with someone that does chimney sweeping and give (veterans) a good discount. So while we’re there delivering the wood, we can make sure their flue is clean and they’re not going to have a problem in the future, or if their gutters need cleaning — something minor that we could help with while we’re there, we would love to be able to do that,” Burgin said.
Burgin said Wood for Warriors' biggest problem right now is finding veterans in need of wood. “We’ve got more wood on the ground than we do people to deliver it to — that’s not a problem we want to have,” he said.
“People get the misconception that we are wanting to do this for people who can’t do it for themselves — that’s not the case at all,” Burgin continued. “(The veterans) don’t have to be disabled; they can be able-bodied and just not have time to cut their own wood. They’ve already served us; it’s time for us to give back.”
Burgin also hopes people learn by example. “We want to spark a movement to go out in your community and make a difference,” he said.
“Right now, we need all of the community we can get,” Burgin continued. “We’re so divided as a country, and even as locals. I feel like as a community, we aren’t looking at each other as much; we’re looking at a TV to tell us how to feel and that’s never going to go well.”
Burgin urges others to start looking for ways to help people in their communities. “There are plenty of great ideas out there. I am by no means an inventor,” he laughed. “I just saw a need that I could help with. We’ll see where it goes.”
If interested in volunteering, donating, or if you know of a veteran who could benefit from Wood for Warriors, visit https://www.facebook.com/wood4warriors/ for more information.
Emily Willis is a general assignment and education reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.