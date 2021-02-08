Notable Neigbor: Cheyenne Sandoval finds passion in welding, dreams of job with NASA

Cheyenne Sandoval was 15 when she started taking classes at Catawba Valley Community College through the school’s Career and College Promise Program.
She originally planned to pursue cosmetology but was unable to sign up for the classes in time. Looking for another field, she landed on welding.
She figured it was something she could do professionally, and she might even be good at it.
What started out as a backup soon became a passion.
“When I was welding, it just sort of, it had a rhythm to it and it was kind of peaceful,” Sandoval said. “Then the colors started showing up and I started getting better at welding and I was like, ‘You know what? This is what I want to do.’"
Sandoval, who is now 17, also used welding to achieve another goal: earning her Girl Scout Gold Award. She made a video with interviews of other women in welding and STEM fields to earn the distinction.
She is on track to graduate from her welding program this fall.
She discussed her experiences being the only girl in her welding class, the importance of Girl Scouts in her life and her career goals in a recent interview.
These responses have been edited for length and clarity.
On her experiences as a woman learning welding:
It was a little scary coming in here because I was the only girl. I walked in here and they kind of looked at me like, ‘She’s lost.’
I just sat down and kind of stayed in this little corner because I didn’t really want to talk to anybody yet.
The first day I went in there … my teacher, he said, ‘If there is anyone that you need to be worried about competition-wise, it’s her,’ and he pointed at me.
I was like, ‘I have no idea what I’m doing here.’ I did not know the first thing about welding.
He was like, ‘Well, women are more patient and their hands are steadier, so they end up being better welders than men.’
People were a lot more accepting than I thought, especially the instructors. They were so supportive of me from the get-go and that was great.
If I ran into any obstacles, it wasn’t anything that was too terrible. Of course the guys are going to joke. Guys joke all the time — like ‘You’re a girl’ — but they didn’t mean it to hurt my feelings.
Finding welding clothes that fit, that was difficult. Trying to find places to find welding stuff for women was difficult.
On the role of Girl Scouts in her life:
I probably would not be here if it wasn’t for Girl Scouts because they gave me the courage to try new things despite being the only one and despite it being very difficult and I have no idea what I’m doing.
It really helped me a lot.
On the most difficult part of welding:
I’m naturally very hard on myself so if I have one little measurement that is off like 1/16 of an inch — which is nothing to most people — I’m just like, ‘That’s 1/16 of an inch. I could have done so much better than that.’
Just being a perfectionist to myself is probably the hardest thing because I always want every weld to look perfect and if it doesn’t, I’ll beat myself up about it later.
On her career goals:
If I could get into aeronautics, aerospace welding, that would be my complete goal, and I want to be a certified welding inspector at some point, too.
NASA would be the best if I could get that. I have confidence that I can, but I just need to figure out who to talk to in order to get there.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.