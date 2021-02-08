Notable Neigbor: Cheyenne Sandoval finds passion in welding, dreams of job with NASA

On the role of Girl Scouts in her life:

I probably would not be here if it wasn’t for Girl Scouts because they gave me the courage to try new things despite being the only one and despite it being very difficult and I have no idea what I’m doing.

It really helped me a lot.

On the most difficult part of welding:

I’m naturally very hard on myself so if I have one little measurement that is off like 1/16 of an inch — which is nothing to most people — I’m just like, ‘That’s 1/16 of an inch. I could have done so much better than that.’

Just being a perfectionist to myself is probably the hardest thing because I always want every weld to look perfect and if it doesn’t, I’ll beat myself up about it later.

On her career goals:

If I could get into aeronautics, aerospace welding, that would be my complete goal, and I want to be a certified welding inspector at some point, too.

NASA would be the best if I could get that. I have confidence that I can, but I just need to figure out who to talk to in order to get there.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

