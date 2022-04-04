Notable Neigbhor Reta Hoover: Former probation officer says she handled tense situations by remembering that everybody's human, wants to be acknowledged

Through a decades-long career that has put her in more than a few challenging situations, Reta Hoover has managed to keep an easygoing demeanor.

Hoover, 65, retired from her latest job in the court system, where she has worked as a coordinator handling intake for people on probation. She has been in that role for the last 12 years, working in Mecklenburg County the first five of those 12 years and in Catawba County for the last seven.

Prior to that, the Statesville native who still lives in the city had a full career working first as an educator in Atlanta, Georgia, and briefly in Catawba County before taking positions at the health department and then social services in Iredell County.

In her different jobs, she’s had to deal with difficult people or people in difficult situations, ranging from rowdy students throwing chairs to teen mothers who lost their children at birth.

Hoover attributes her ability to handle those scenarios to her personality — “I really will … I’ll talk to anybody,” Hoover laughs — and her own life experiences.

Being the middle of five siblings and having to adopt a role of mediator helped, as well. Years of working in situations filled with conflict also taught her how to bring order to chaotic circumstances.

A key point she’s learned from those experiences: “Everybody’s human. They’re human and everybody wants to be acknowledged.”

Hoover recently discussed some of the more memorable experiences in her career and the lessons she took from them. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

On one of her tense early teaching experiences:

I was frightened the first day (working with students with disciplinary problems) because we went in, we got our new students and they were throwing chairs the first day, so that was a little scary.

Then you had to learn each child’s personality and what the triggers were. It was basically testing (us).

The teacher was new and I was the assistant. I was new, so we kind of came up with this game plan, since everybody was throwing chairs that we would move everybody out to each corner of the room and that way we could kind of figure out who needed to be beside who and who triggered who. So it was just a learning experience altogether.

With outbursts like that, you learn to control yourself so that you don’t escalate the children even more than what they’re going through.

On a time she wished she handled a situation differently:

There’s been a couple times where it’s like, you do that self-talk after the incident is over with and you’re like, ‘I probably could have handled that a little bit better and maybe it would not have escalated to the point that it did.’

We had a kid and the background was that this child was disabled but he had a horrible behavior problem.

His stepdad was a police officer and (the stepdad) had thrown him through a glass table. So we went bowling and there was an officer (there). He flipped out and ran all the way up the highway, and here I go after him.

We didn’t realize that an officer would be on the inside where the bowling alley was, but that was a trigger for him.

On important lessons she has learned in her career:

This is the main lesson: When people have different problems, you can deescalate or escalate a situation just by your words and just by your behavior.

One thing is your voice level, the way that you speak to the person because if you’re raising your voice that’s going to make them go even higher.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

