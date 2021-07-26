Notable Neigbhor Christopher Edwards: Local music producer had hand in Billboard-charting album

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then he sent it to him and he sent me back the rough mix of the song. So I had the song before it even dropped and then it finally released and I seen it on billboards … so I was pretty excited.

I was hyped.

I was calling all my friends and like telling them what had happened and they were like, ‘No way,’ and I sent them the screenshot of them and it was pretty sick.

On what he enjoys about beat making:

Just because everybody can’t do it. It’s not something that people can just pick up, and I’ve just been doing it for so long.

It’s really just the creativity. You can basically do anything.

I can take an old TV show and make a song out of it. I sampled the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ and made a rap beat out of it.

On his approach to music producing:

I think it’s more of like, I need to be in the same room as the artist.

It’s like all about vibes. I just have to catch the right vibe with the right artist and usually that’s when we make something crazy.