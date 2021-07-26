Notable Neigbhor Christopher Edwards: Local music producer had hand in Billboard-charting album

Christopher Edwards started making beats in seventh grade using pencils at the lunchroom table.
Since that time, the 24-year-old Hickory resident who uses the professional name “Chris Nasty,” has notched some meaningful achievements in his young career as a beat maker and music producer.
“Underrated,” a 2020 hip-hop album by artist Lil Eazzy that Edwards had a hand in producing, peaked at 23 on the Heatseekers Albums Billboard chart.
He was also a producer of Ysn Flow’s “Mud Brothers.” The Youtube music video for the song has more than a million views.
Edwards credits these achievements to the people he has been able to meet in the industry.
He credited a trip to Atlanta to meet with hip-hop artist Skip Da Flippa, whom Edwards says helped him make connections.
“It’s all about who you know. That’s all it is,” Edwards said. “It’s 20% talent, 80% networking.”
Edwards discussed his music career in a recent interview.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his role in the Billboard-charting album ‘Underrated:’
So basically I made that beat and I sat on it for about three months. I sent it to (fellow producer) Iceberg, and Iceberg was like, ‘I have a new guy that’s popping up in the music scene. I’m going to try to get it to him.’
Then he sent it to him and he sent me back the rough mix of the song. So I had the song before it even dropped and then it finally released and I seen it on billboards … so I was pretty excited.
I was hyped.
I was calling all my friends and like telling them what had happened and they were like, ‘No way,’ and I sent them the screenshot of them and it was pretty sick.
On what he enjoys about beat making:
Just because everybody can’t do it. It’s not something that people can just pick up, and I’ve just been doing it for so long.
It’s really just the creativity. You can basically do anything.
I can take an old TV show and make a song out of it. I sampled the ‘Fresh Prince of Bel Air’ and made a rap beat out of it.
On his approach to music producing:
I think it’s more of like, I need to be in the same room as the artist.
It’s like all about vibes. I just have to catch the right vibe with the right artist and usually that’s when we make something crazy.
So I just do the beat and I let them get on it but if I hear something — just because I have the ear for music — I’ll tell them, ‘Hey, say it like this or try saying it like that or with some more cadence in your voice,’ you know what I’m saying?
On his goals for his music career:
I’d love to have a No. 1 song on the Billboard charts. I want to start my own record label but not really as an artist.
I want to scope out and find out local talent from North Carolina and then put them in the position to be heard. That’s basically my end goal, is what I want to do.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.