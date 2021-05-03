Notable Neigbhor: Charles Kimso wants to help the arts grow in Hickory

On his most unusual project:

I have a friend that the father passed while riding a motorcycle, and the motorcycle basically was into pieces.

They wanted me to take those pieces and make a bench in memory of him. So use all the materials off of that to incorporate to a bench.

The biggest challenge for me in that situation was I needed to do not just to make the bench … a functional bench but to also to be able to tap into their feeling and at least create something to evoke their feeling with what I was going to create.

On his favorite project:

My favorite thing is a tiny house.

I was always curious what it took to actually build a home from the ground to the roof, a complete one.

And when the trend for the tiny house movement came about, I had the opportunity to help a family friend build one.

That was probably the best project I’ve ever done because not only did I build the exterior structure and the finishes on the interior but also the furniture that went in it.