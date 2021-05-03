Notable Neigbhor: Charles Kimso wants to help the arts grow in Hickory

Business leaders and artists along Old Lenoir Road are working to transform the corridor into an arts district and Charles Kimso is a central figure in that effort.
Kimso, 42, is currently in the late stages of finishing up a mural of a train on the side of his furniture-making shop. He said the mural is meant to evoke the history and landscape of the area.
While he firmly identifies as an artist, Kimso’s early career was as an engineer.
The Kenya native came to the United States to study engineering at American University in Washington D.C.
He came to Claremont to work in engineering and spent the better part of a decade doing maintenance work on fiber optic machines in the region.
Finding himself dissatisfied in that work, he started using his off time working on furniture projects to see if he could change career paths. He eventually felt confident enough to become a furniture maker full-time.
Kimso’s output has included items ranging from dining tables and bookcases to a small house.
He recently discussed some of his most memorable projects, the importance of painting in his life and his desire to see the growth of the arts in Hickory.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On his most unusual project:
I have a friend that the father passed while riding a motorcycle, and the motorcycle basically was into pieces.
They wanted me to take those pieces and make a bench in memory of him. So use all the materials off of that to incorporate to a bench.
The biggest challenge for me in that situation was I needed to do not just to make the bench … a functional bench but to also to be able to tap into their feeling and at least create something to evoke their feeling with what I was going to create.
On his favorite project:
My favorite thing is a tiny house.
I was always curious what it took to actually build a home from the ground to the roof, a complete one.
And when the trend for the tiny house movement came about, I had the opportunity to help a family friend build one.
That was probably the best project I’ve ever done because not only did I build the exterior structure and the finishes on the interior but also the furniture that went in it.
So everything as far as the couch, it was designed at a very small scale to fit that (square footage). The bunk beds that were there also were designed to stack and be roomy enough and just fit that particular area. If they were taken out of that area to another home, they would not be (suitable).
So I felt that was most probably most complete and most satisfying project I’ve ever tackled.
On his goal of advancing the arts in Hickory:
From the time I moved to North Carolina and particularly in Hickory, the art wasn’t as, let’s say, highlighted as it is now.
My group of friends and artists that we’ve come together, and we’ve been able to get to where we are, I think my biggest goal is to see it come to the level of Asheville and other bigger cities like Raleigh and know that I was a part of building and making that happen.
On how painting helped him maintain his connection to his native country:
When I first moved to the United States (to Washington D.C.), I was super homesick.
I found that if I bought canvases and some paint and brushes and spent a weekend at home that was the most comforting thing because I could sit there and listen to Kenyan music or Kenyan radio or watch the Kenyan news and paint and just get lost in it.
I found the comfort in art living in an apartment where you couldn’t really craft anything so that was very, very satisfying.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.