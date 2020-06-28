Not like the flu: He was 29 and on a ventilator during battle with COVID-19

In total, he spent a little more than two weeks in the hospital. He was on a ventilator nearly half of that time.

At one point, he had to be restrained because he had hallucinations of being kidnapped and attempted to crawl out of his bed.

He attributed the hallucinations to the drugs he was given.

Ferguson lost track of time. His room in the Intensive Care Unit had no clock. There was a window, but it was positioned in a way that he could not see it.

Eventually he started keeping track of time based on the schedules of the nurses.

For several days, he was not allowed to eat or drink and had to subsist on ice chips.

Throughout his hospital stay, he noticed nurses who seemed nervous about divulging too much information about his condition.

“All (my nurse) would say was, ‘You were in really bad shape,”’ Ferguson said “Nobody would say, ‘Hey, you were in lung failure.’”

The effects of COVID-19 lingered even after he left the hospital. He slept for about a week after leaving the hospital.