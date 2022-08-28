'Not good' water supply won't do

One afternoon, walking out of the Conover post office and gazing up at the city’s water tower, I wondered if anyone had ever tried climbing the thing, which led me to contemplate a variety of water tower mischief-making.

As I’ve done countless times since my paternal grandmother’s death in 1998, I wished I could ask her if there’d been any water-related naughtiness in Conover during her nearly 100 years of living in the city.

Unable to question her, I emailed my research super hero Alex Floyd at the Main Library in Newton, asking him if he might have information about water tower monkey business in and around Conover, such as painting graffiti on one of the massive skyward reservoirs. The associate librarian and keeper of the past in the Evelyn D. Rhodes (genealogy) Room readily agreed to commence digging. He even promised to study high school yearbooks, thinking a photo of such tomfoolery might emerge.

In the meantime, I did a little internet exploration and came away with tales of daring folks finding their ways inside water towers and swimming in their city’s water reserves. That’s so hard to think about for so many reasons.

Alex found nothing of the sort for Catawba County, but he didn’t leave me disappointed. He located and shared loads of noteworthy water history concerning Newton and Hickory, the former bringing to mind a March 19, 2019, HDR story about downtown streetscape construction workers unearthing pre-1900 wooden water lines. The article suggested that one section “appeared to be a pine log that had been hollowed out.”

Do you suppose pre-1900 townsfolk suffered occasional tongue splinters? Ouch!

The story added that “the wooden pipe was bored out and preserved by charring the wood.” In other words, those black flecks in a home cook’s recipes weren’t her fault after all.

Alex and I looked at the books he’d pulled from Rhodes Room shelves. “A History of Catawba County,” edited by Charles J. Preslar Jr. (Catawba County Historical Association, 1954) offered the following about Newton: “The first boarding house was owned by Anthony Ikerd. He also dug the first well of the town. Called the “Public Well,” it was situated on the south side of the courthouse.”

In Gary R. Freeze’s “The Catawbans: Crafters of a North Carolina County, 1747-1900” (Catawba County Historical Association, 1995), we learn that the Public Well “was used, particularly for horses, well into the 1900s.”

Alex pointed out that there’s a plaque on the site of the 1924 courthouse that reads, “Beneath this marker is the old courthouse well. Dug 1842, sealed 1908. During those years it was the public water supply for Newton.”

Horses drank from it, and humans got their water supply from it. Hmmm. So, it’d be like sharing a bowl of water with the family dog, I suppose.

Back to Gary Freeze. In his second Catawbans book, “Pioneers in Progress” (Catawba County Historical Association, 2002), we learn that in Newton “it took until 1909 to connect water pipes to water from a nearby creek,” affording a good water source for a group of volunteers calling themselves The Fearless Hook and Ladder Company. According to Freeze, if necessary, the intrepid firefighters could attach hoses to hydrants and shoot powerful streams of water to any downtown structure.

I suppose fire was especially frightening for our predecessors. Many buildings were constructed of wood, and until there was a water system, good pressure, plenty of long hoses, and rapid transit to the fire, little could be done other than throwing buckets of water onto the inferno.

Alex and I studied numerous old Sanborn maps. The Sanborn Map Company of New York created detailed drawings of towns for fire insurance assessment purposes. Much about a town or city’s history can be found among old sketches. In 1890, for instance, downtown Newton had, among other buildings, a central brick courthouse that had been constructed in 1844, two hotels, a Y.M.C.A. hall, drugstores, a bank, some grocers and general stores, a dry goods store, homes, butcher, millinery, harness shop, offices, and a hardware store.

Also in 1890, water facilities in downtown Newton were “not good,” according to the Sanborn map, and there was little in the way of fire fighting equipment. It wasn’t until 1907 and a bond referendum that Newton made plans for improved water works. On June 25, 1908, the “Newton Enterprise” reported, “The force of hands is now at work around the square, digging for the sewer pipes, and the street is much torn up, but such is necessary until the water works pipes are all laid.”

Delays, snags, and challenges ensued, with citizens unhappy that the town wasn’t yet furnished with water. By the time the 1913 Sanborn map was drawn, difficulties had been ironed out, and a water works owned and operated by Newton was in place: “Water from 8 wells 1 mile E. of town, pumped to 100,000 gal. cov’d reservoir . . .” Alex pointed out that, not including water towers at factories, this was the first mention of a water tower in Newton that he’d come across.

While Newton is Catawba County’s county seat, the largest city is Hickory. Alex found associated information in “The Heritage of Catawba County North Carolina, Volume I – 1986” (Catawba County Genealogical Society) Lucille M. Fulbright, Editor. With an Aug. 19, 1921, HDR article as the source, the writer, James W. Miller Jr., shared information about the city’s first water system, which didn’t serve Hickory as well as was needed.

The author wrote, “At the time, there were two public wells in the park at Union Square which supplied all the business houses with drinking water pumped by hand and carried in pitchers and buckets to each place of business. There was also a cistern located on Fourteenth Street in front of Byson-Snyder’s store. This cistern was supplied with water that ran off the roof of the old opera house and its adjoining store building that burned in December 1902.

“That night of the fire that destroyed the opera house and Setzer & Sons store, the water supply was soon exhausted. It was following this disaster that the town began to realize its need for adequate water and fire protection. This was the beginning of Hickory’s present water system.”

Looking at a Sanborn map of Hickory from 1885, one reads that the company considered the 2,000-resident town’s water facilities “not good.” In 1890, Sanborn deemed the water facilities nonexistent, and in 1896, “not good” was back on the books. In 1902, however, that cistern, as mentioned above, was in evidence as was a huge steel tank of water 20 feet high. There were connections by way of pipes to two hydrants. There still, though, needed to be a more complete system and more in the way of fire department equipment and manpower to protect the town.

In 1907, Sanborn reported that Hickory’s water works had been installed in 1905 “at which time all present piping was laid.” The company wrote, “Water works owned and operated by city. Source of supply – South Fork River – pumping station.”

By 1907, the fire department had made very minor advances. The report listed “volunteer, 1 paid driver, one 2 horse wagon – carries 800’ hose, 1 hand reel – 1500’ 2 ½” C.R.L. hose, 2 trained horses on constant duty, patent drop harness, streets not paved, city lights electric, grades practically level.”

What was needed, based on the report, were steam powered or hand engines and a hook and ladder truck. By 1925, the city had much more to offer in the way of firefighting. The Sanborn statement described the fire department as “fully motorized,” better equipped, well manned, and in possession of a good fire alarm system.

If there’s anything that hasn’t changed over the centuries, it’s the indispensability of water. Just ask Blowing Rock residents and business owners, most of whom were left with nary a drop to drink on July 18 due to a water main break. I bet they’d even have shared with horses had there been a public well to draw from.

So, while local water history is intriguing, neither Alex nor I found instances of water tower shenanigans in Catawba County. You, however, might know about some monkey business that was never reported. Should you feel brave enough to share, please email me. I promise not to divulge any names.