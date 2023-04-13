HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools' Career and Technical Education Department has selected Heidi Harvey, Northview Middle School technology, engineering and design teacher, as their North Carolina Center for Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) Career and Technical Education (CTE) Teacher of the Year nominee.

The department chose her because of her dedication, innovation, and ability to inspire students to achieve.

Harvey will submit a portfolio with three essays to the Regional Education Service Alliance to determine the finalists. The regional finalists will attend a celebration and week of teacher professional development at NCCAT’s Cullowhee campus from Oct. 16-20. During that time, the NCCAT CTE TOY Selection Committee will review portfolios and interview the 24 finalists. The winner of the NCCAT CTE TOY will be announced at a celebration event on Oct. 19.

The purpose of the NCCAT Career and Technical Education Teacher of the Year Program is to honor CTE teachers, retain excellent teachers in both the profession and North Carolina public schools, encourage all N.C. school districts to celebrate CTE teachers as a method of retention and build relationships with districts and schools in North Carolina.