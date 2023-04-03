HICKORY — Jebediah Joyner, a seventh-grader at Northview Middle School and the Hickory Elks Lodge Americanism Essay Contest first-place winner, has advanced to the national level competition.

This is the first time the Hickory Elks Lodge has had a national level competition participant, according to Tracy Hentschel, Hickory Elks Americanism Committee chairperson.

Jebediah’s journey started in February when his essay won first place at the Hickory Lodge out of 112 submitted essays from Grandview Middle, Northview Middle, and Jenkins Elementary school. The schools had four winners advance to the state level competition: Avery Hawley, Jenkins fifth-grader; Jebediah Joyner, Northview seventh-grader; Sam Bridges, Grandview eighth-grader; and Damaris Estala-Saesee, Grandview eighth-grader. Jebediah won first place at state and moves to nationals, to be announced in July at the Elk’s National Convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The topic of the essay was “What is Your American Dream?” Jebediah’s essay was about his own personal story as a young child being adopted and how he wants to be a psychologist when he grows up.

“I want to help kids who are put up for adoption and help them make the right choices," he said.

When asked about his essay making it to nationals he replied, “I’m excited and looking forward to seeing who made it and seeing what others' essays were about.”

Robert Brown, principal of Northview Middle School, said, “I think that Jeb is an excellent representative of Northview, and he has always represented himself very well. He's got a powerful story to tell, and I think that fits right in with it. He's going to do excellent at the national level.”

The Elks Americanism Essay Contest is designed to promote patriotism among young people and encourage them to reflect on their American ideals and values.