HICKORY — People are invited to come to Patrick Beaver Memorial Library at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, to meet Kevin Adams, a naturalist, writer, teacher and photographer who has had a lifelong love affair with nature and the outdoors.

In addition to photo credits in all manner of publications, Adams is the author and photographer of 10 books. His latest book, "365 Nights — A Yearlong Immersion into Night Photography," was published as an eBook in February 2023. An accomplished photography instructor, he leads photo tours and teaches numerous workshops and seminars throughout the year.

Often called the “MacGyver of Photography,” he designed and sells several unique products for night photographers. Adams lives in Waynesville with his wife, Patricia, and their cats.

Photographing waterfalls will be a primary topic at the May 13 program.,

Registration is required. To register or for more information call 828-304-0500 or visit the library online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.