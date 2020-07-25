North Carolina, Catawba Valley counties report more COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 1,720 cases.
Hospitalizations decreased by three on Saturday for a total of 17. Also, 1,241 people have recovered in Catawba County, and 24 have died.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,097 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 111,092. The department also reported that 1,168 patients remain hospitalized, 78,707 have recovered, and 1,778 people have died.
Burke County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,452. Ten patients remain hospitalized, 1,066 have recovered, and 25 people have died.
Alexander County reported two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 238 on Friday. One patient remains hospitalized, 180 have recovered, and two people have died.
Also on Friday, Caldwell County reported one new death and the sixth COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate living facility. Lenoir Health Care had one employee and one resident test positive for COVID-19, which meets the state’s standard for an outbreak, according to a press release from the county.
Caldwell County reported 16 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 905. Also, 18 patients remained hospitalized in the county, and 406 have recovered.
One death was added to Caldwell County’s total on Friday, which is now 11. The individual who died was over the age of 75 and had been hospitalized. The patient was not associated with any of the county’s outbreaks.
