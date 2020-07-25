North Carolina, Catawba Valley counties report more COVID-19 cases
North Carolina, Catawba Valley counties report more COVID-19 cases

Catawba County reported 35 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday for a total of 1,720 cases.

Hospitalizations decreased by three on Saturday for a total of 17. Also, 1,241 people have recovered in Catawba County, and 24 have died.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,097 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This brings the state total to 111,092. The department also reported that 1,168 patients remain hospitalized, 78,707 have recovered, and 1,778 people have died.

Burke County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 1,452. Ten patients remain hospitalized, 1,066 have recovered, and 25 people have died.

Alexander County reported two new COVID-19 cases for a total of 238 on Friday. One patient remains hospitalized, 180 have recovered, and two people have died.

Also on Friday, Caldwell County reported one new death and the sixth COVID-19 outbreak in a congregate living facility. Lenoir Health Care had one employee and one resident test positive for COVID-19, which meets the state’s standard for an outbreak, according to a press release from the county.

Caldwell County reported 16 new cases on Friday, bringing the total to 905. Also, 18 patients remained hospitalized in the county, and 406 have recovered.

One death was added to Caldwell County’s total on Friday, which is now 11. The individual who died was over the age of 75 and had been hospitalized. The patient was not associated with any of the county’s outbreaks.

Just the Numbers

Catawba County

35 new cases

1,720 total cases

17 patients hospitalized

24 total deaths

1,241 people recovered

North Carolina

2,097 new cases

111,092 total cases

1,168 patients hospitalized

1,778 total deaths

78,707 people recovered

Burke County

14 new cases

1,452 total cases

10 patients hospitalized

25 total deaths

1,066 people recovered

Alexander County

2 new cases

238 total cases

1 patient hospitalized

2 total deaths

180 people recovered

Caldwell County

16 new cases

905 total cases

18 patients hospitalized

11 total deaths

426 people recovered

Burke, Alexander, and Caldwell counties are as of Friday.

